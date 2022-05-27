Thermal Grizzly announces a framework that reduces the temperature of the processor by up to 10 degrees











Thermal Grizzly has announced a framework to avoid recently discovered Intel Alder Lake processor bending issues., processors that have a brand new socket and that, as we have seen, do not seem to be as resistant as they should be to withstand the anchoring pressure between the locking mechanism and the heatsink itself. This frame is designed to add robustness to the whole, so that the bending effect caused by anchoring pressure can be substantially reduced. and therefore improve the uniformity of the contact surface between the processor and the heatsink, improving temperatures. This is something that has already been talked about, and even other companies have launched similar products. In any case, as we see in TechPowerUp, this frame is capable of reducing operating temperatures by up to 10 degrees in combination with an Intel Core i9-12900K in Prime95, so that’s definitely something to look out for.

Thermal Grizzly launches this product for the European market at a price of €39.90, So, while it might seem like a high price for a “simple” aluminum frame, the reality is that many enthusiasts spend several times that money for a minor reduction in processor temperaturesSo it’s money well spent. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.