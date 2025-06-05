“There was a wild scream at the rink all the time.” Rodnina chose Tarasov as her coach: what this led to

The subtleties of the training process are legendary Irina Rodnina Already at the dawn of her career, she owned all possible titles: in pairs with Alexei Ulanov, the Muscovite won the Olympics, the World Cup, and the European Championship. When Ulanov decided to form a duet with Lyudmila Smirnova, the skater thought to finish at all with sports, however Stanislav Beetle invited his student to try with Leningrad. Alexander Zaitsev. Thus began a new incredible story.RIA Zaitnin Rodnina continued to win, in two years they won two world championships, Europe and the USSR. But in 1974, the beetle stopped arranging Irina, since, according to the skater, he began to pay too much attention to other students. It was likely that Rodnina/Zaitsev would go to Elena Tchaikovskaya, who at that time “very hardly processed them.” However, the final choice was made in favor Tatyana Tarasova.Rodnina recalled that another key factor in favor of the transition was the desire to close the “gaps” regarding choreography and the composition of the programs. The work in the new conditions was not the simplest. “There was a period when Tanya with her“ brains in the other direction ”could have come up with such a thing that others never dreamed. I think that most of all she restrained her imagination against Zaitsev and me. Because Shura Zaitsev treated any fantasies with suspicion. Therefore, at the rink all the time there was a wild cry – we are stepping on the throat of her song. We always tried to be coach coach coach. From the time of the beetle, this was set up: if the element is inconvenient in something, no matter how beautiful it is, we refuse it. The program should have a one hundred percent guarantee of reliability. The worst thing in the program is a stop. How to maintain speed, energy and strength after that? Stop and start moving again? This is very difficult, especially in pair skating. In single, this can still be relatively easy to overcome. [Олимпийский чемпион Виктор] Petrenko, when he became older and mature, and, more importantly, heavier, he began to dance in the program all the time: jumped, stopped, dented, rested, then made two or three jumps, again dented. The girls screech, and it seems that some unusual composition turns out. For us, for greenhouses, to maintain energy, speed, inertia is very important. And therefore, some transitions that Tanya offered us were in principle impossible. Because if the couple stopped, then again to gain a move from the place – this is a disaster, in any case for us and Zaitsev. We are diverse: I have short legs, it has long, I have a high -speed spring muscle, it has a long muscle. These are the subtleties that even experienced experts do not always understand to the end, ”Rodnina wrote in her book“ The Tears of the Champion ”. RIA Novosti Tarasova Rodnina/Zaitsev continued their victorious tread: in the end, over the years of a joint career, Irina and Alexander won two Olympics, six world championships and seven European championships. In the near future, these achievements are very unlikely to be beaten.The material used quotes from the book of Irina Rodnina “Tears of the Champion”