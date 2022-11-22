The young Russian defender failed in the USA and returns to his homeland in 1.5 months. Zhuravlev did not have to leave

Daria Tuboltseva, 22, will sign a contract with Ak Bars. Ak Bars continues to be in the spotlight. The most discussed club is constantly changing. Yesterday, everyone was discussing the suspension of Alexander Burmistrov, this morning there was news that after the away match with Barys, Oleg Znarok would be fired. Today, it has been confirmed that Daniil Zhuravlev returns to the Kazan club from the Colorado system. Avalanche Farm Club announced that the Russian defender was disqualified and returned to his homeland. The wording “suspended” was used, since the contract did not have time to officially terminate. In order not to pay compensation, you can disqualify. The return of the defender was not a surprise. This has been going on since the start of the season in North America. And all these months and a half since the beginning of the regular season, the question remained relevant: “Why did Zhuravlev go overseas at all?” twitter.com/ColoradoEagles The 22-year-old defensive player spent three seasons in the KHL. He did not become a leading defender in the capital of Tatarstan, he did not become an attacker either, but the place at the base was practically fixed for him. It was surprising to find out in the spring that Zhuravlev went to Colorado for development – to the team with the most powerful line-up in the world. His interview before leaving caused a smile. Daniil said that for his sake, Joe Sakic changed the defender, in Avalanche they really count on him. But in reality, he had no chance of getting into the base. Perhaps this would happen in a few years. However, there was another problem. Zhuravlev came to the US without knowing English. It is rather strange in 2022 to explain that it is very difficult for a hockey player without a language. To speak English in order to understand partners (in America they communicate a lot on the ice) and coaches, even stars of the level of Ovechkin and Malkin need to speak. About prospects from the fifth round of the draft and not worth talking about. In the Avalanche farm club, Mikhail Maltsev helped Daniil, but he was raised to the base for two weeks. The defender moved to the United States with his family (a child was recently born), and his salary in the AHL was $ 70 thousand a year. There was also a signing bonus of $82.5 thousand. The amount of $152.5 thousand cannot be called small even for the state of Colorado. But you need to take into account high taxes (about 30-40%), and the fact that in Russia a hockey player and his family are used to a standard of living where they don’t think about saving. Add to this a huge number of everyday problems that all beginners face. And if in the NHL club the player is ready to help in almost everything, then in the AHL you need to independently look for an apartment, a car, and so on. Perhaps the Zhuravlev family was simply not ready for this. Hockey didn’t work either. In 14 games for the Colorado Eagles, he had only one assist and a -4 (the team’s worst utility record). Zhuravlev was tired of enduring, stopped seeing the prospect and considered it right for his career to return to Ak Bars. The solution is clear and reasonable. Although, of course, it is not known what will happen in the Kazan club in the near future, so far there are only scandals and “purges” in it. So-so place to reload. Although, in any case, Daniil returns to the team and the league, where everything is familiar and understandable. It will be easier to express yourself here. But the main thing is that this short trip to America should teach Zhuravlev to adequately assess his own strengths, think a few steps ahead and make balanced decisions. Unfortunately, many young players have problems with this. Ilnar Tukhbatov, photo.khl.ru