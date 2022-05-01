The Women’s Third, from the FPCV Autonomous Clubs, protagonist for its tight results

After an entertaining opening day, the Absolute Autonomous Championship of FPCV Clubs resumed. After the Easter break, the second day has been completed with matches in all categories of the tournament, where the third female has been the protagonist due to its tight results. In the province of Castellón, the Burriana Padel Club was imposed on Paddle Club 1 by a tight 2-1 to position himself as the sole leader of group A, while in group B he continues as leader Padel Club CPS 2.

In Valencia the ranking narrows. the girls of the Bellreguard Tennis Club they won 3-0 at JGM Women’s Padel Club and mark the upper zone of the group C table. On the other hand, the Club Resort Mas Camarena won his debut match 3-0 to be first in group D. Already in Alicantethe Oliva 1 Tennis Club and Lope de Vega Sports Club they won their respective matches 3-0 and co-lead group E. The AN Padel 2 won 3-0 at Sport Club Alicante Fun & Family 1 to come back in the classification and become leader of group G, while the Padel Club Alicante Indoor B is positioned second with the same points as the M1 Padel thanks to his victory over Sports Stadium 2 in group H. Groups F and I from Alicante have not yet started the championship. The weekend will continue the championship with the dispute of the third day of most of the groups. You can check results, upcoming matches and standings HERE