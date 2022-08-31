The US Open runs out of Valencian tennis players



Sarah Sorribes (No. 49 in the WTA world ranking) could not access the second round of the US Open by falling yesterday to the Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova (no. 109) 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 55 minutes. The defeat of the one from Vall d’Uixó is added to that of Roberto Bautista and Bernabé Zapata, also from Valencia, so only Pedro Martínez Portero remained in the competition among the Valencian tennis players. The one from Alzira, however, also lost this Tuesday night in three sets against the American Christopher Eubanks, number 145 in the ATP, by 5-7, 3-6 and 6-7. It should be remembered that Pablo Andújar could not even make his debut in this edition, due to an arm injury that forced him to retire before the match that would have faced Argentine Tomas Etcheverry, so he was left without playing in what would have been It was his tenth presence in the American Grand Slam. On the other hand, heAlso Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza started off on the right foot by beating Danish Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6 in her debut. Muguruza, number nine in the world, needed two hours to break a Tauson who at 19 years old showed talent and competed with great commitment despite suffering some discomfort in one knee during the match. the spanish playerthat reached the round of 16 in New York last yearleft behind the elimination in the first round suffered in Cincinnati against Kazakh Elena Rybakina.