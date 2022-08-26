The Turkish way for Maxi Gómez is still open

Valencia is still waiting for movements in the ‘Operation Departure’ to advance in the arrivals that it has in its sights. With Cavani as a star goal, Bryan Gil is the other player with which the Mestalla team wants to finish reinforcing the squad. However, Maxi Gómez’s departure has stalled and progress slower than desired, becoming the soap opera of the summer. Valencia is working to find a solution but it has not yet been possible to close any agreement for the striker. While Cavani awaits the departure of his compatriot as long as he does not decide to close the agreement before. Time passes without great news and The club is already evaluating a transfer to be able to unblock the situation.

Valencia trusts that Maxi will leave and the destination that has sounded the most has been Fenerbachçe. In fact, in Mestalla they have been waiting for days for an interesting offer that has not arrived. Maxi, substitute on matchday one against Girona JM Lopez For his part, Maxi’s agent acknowledged that the “process is underway”, in addition to revealing the contacts with the Turks. “I have not revealed any institution in the transfer process. We spoke with Fenerbahçe on Monday. The process continues”, assured Stefano Castagna. Once the Turkish team has certified its presence in the Europa League, it can be the trigger to launch once and for all for Maxi. However, the Uruguayan also manages other alternatives, since it has proposals from both England and Germany.

Gattuso pushes for Cavani