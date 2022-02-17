The ‘tenth’ grapefruit



Waiting for the second leg that Athletic continues to try to condition by land, sea and air, this Friday’s cover is not for that Cup. Valencia Basket starts its tenth consecutive participation in a final phase, something that is not all the greats can brag. And he does so willing to rush his options to revive a success that was the first back in 1998 with the great Vukovic at the helm. A title that was followed by others but has never been repeated. Although winning it does not entail access to the Euroleague, for the taronjas it is an unbeatable opportunity with which to confirm their ascending line in a season in which, beyond the last setback, it is as important that the worst has happened as learned from it. The team is ripe to rush their options from a relative covered position. Relative because there are even those who consider it a favorite. Added pressure but also a compliment. Especially towards the figure of Peñarroya, whose renewal only has to supporters.