The surprising photo with which Chenoa and Elena Tablada have revolutionized the networks



Chenoa and Elena Tablada They have revolutionized social networks with a publication that has given much to talk about. The artist and the fashion designer have staged a historic reunion in an event organized by the magazine Hello! and the firm Anne Möller at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid, which was captured in a photograph together. “Everything always to the good energy“, wrote the jury of ‘Your face sounds to me’ of a story that she posted on her official Instagram profile, in which she tagged the also jewelry designer with the hashtag #Mujeres.

bisbal made them partners I hope they talk— vane (@sweettekilas) April 27, 2022

In addition to the image being shared on social networks, both protagonists also spoke of their feelings after this meeting in statements to the aforementioned magazine. “It has been natural and we are women with evolution. The looks speak and the contact has been with affection, from the good harmony. It’s been many years now,” Chenoa explained. “The truth is that it has been a very natural thing. I have my life, the years go by, we mature, and so does she. What surprised me the most when I saw it is that eighteen years have passed and we have never met anywhere“, affirmed Elena Tablada, qualifying the meeting as “normal”: “There was good chemistry and I was not surprised that there was. The first impression was very good. As I told you, it seemed that we already knew each other.” What is striking about this meeting is that both Chenoa and Elena Tablada have been David Bisbal’s partner. After leaving the Academy together from the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ (2002), In April 2005, the singer announced in a tracksuit and quite desolate her breakup with the Almerian, who, months later, began a relationship with the designer.Their sentimental bond lasted a little over six years, the result of which their daughter Ella would be born in the year 2010.