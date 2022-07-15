Friday, July 15, 2022

Cuopm

Daily Cup of News

The Spain of Contell, Morro, Lamana, Buenavida and Burgos… seeks to secure European silver

mohit July 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM in Sports - 1 Minute

This Friday the eyes of Valencia BC fans will focus on the presence of the head coach of the women’s team, Ruben BurgosY six youth players at the European U20 and the World Cup U17. Two championships that are entering their decisive phase in Hungary. In Debrecenstarting at 12:30 p.m.the selection under-17with Awa Fam and Ines Monteagudowill be measured at Australia in the rooms of the World Cup final. Awa Fam, the center of Valencia Basket, among the candidates for MVP of the FIBA ​​U17 World Cup | KAAN VERDIOGLU PHOTOGRAPHY Later, at 6:00 p.m.the combined sub-20 who trains Burgos will fight in Sopron with Italy for a place in the European final, where France or the Czech Republic will wait. claudia contell, on loan to Jairis Murcia from LF Endesa, is especially shining and is a favorite for the MVP of the tournament. In the quarterfinal match against the host, Hungary, the Valencian point guard took the lead, supported by the University of Missouri forward Mama Dembele and Celta center Elba Garfella, formerly of VBC. Spain closed the victory against the Hungarians (56-70), so this afternoon they will see them with the aim of securing silver with Italy, who got rid of Serbia in the quarterfinals (72-46). the center Noah Morro and the players of the linked NB Paterna Laia Lamana Y Elena Buenavida they are also with Spain in the European championship. Both games can be seen live on the FIBA YouTube channel.

See also  Rival of Yamaha Niken? Aprilia prepares 3-wheel motorcycle

Related Posts

Heat waves in Spain will increase by 104% in thirty years
July 14, 2022 at 6:02 AM
Move by motorcycle along the coast and in the sea!
July 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM
You can now buy one of the most beautiful electric cars on the market
July 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM

mohit

I’m mohit, I am a professional blogger, Digital Marketer, and Certified Google Partner. I write about Business ,Tech News,Travel, Food Recipe, YouTube Trending Video and Health And Fitness here on cuopm

Learn More →

You May Have Missed!

4 Minutes
Trading Software
How to Create a Cryptocurrency
July 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM
4 Minutesgold
Trading Software
How To Make Huge Profits With Gold Trading In 4 Easy Steps
July 7, 2022 at 1:22 PM
4 Minutes
Trading Software
How To Trade Cryptocurrency UK – Explore Now!
July 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM
4 Minutestrading
Trading Software
How To Trade Cryptocurrency In Easy Steps?
July 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM