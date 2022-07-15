The Spain of Contell, Morro, Lamana, Buenavida and Burgos… seeks to secure European silver

This Friday the eyes of Valencia BC fans will focus on the presence of the head coach of the women’s team, Ruben BurgosY six youth players at the European U20 and the World Cup U17. Two championships that are entering their decisive phase in Hungary. In Debrecenstarting at 12:30 p.m.the selection under-17with Awa Fam and Ines Monteagudowill be measured at Australia in the rooms of the World Cup final. Awa Fam, the center of Valencia Basket, among the candidates for MVP of the FIBA ​​U17 World Cup | KAAN VERDIOGLU PHOTOGRAPHY Later, at 6:00 p.m.the combined sub-20 who trains Burgos will fight in Sopron with Italy for a place in the European final, where France or the Czech Republic will wait. claudia contell, on loan to Jairis Murcia from LF Endesa, is especially shining and is a favorite for the MVP of the tournament. In the quarterfinal match against the host, Hungary, the Valencian point guard took the lead, supported by the University of Missouri forward Mama Dembele and Celta center Elba Garfella, formerly of VBC. Spain closed the victory against the Hungarians (56-70), so this afternoon they will see them with the aim of securing silver with Italy, who got rid of Serbia in the quarterfinals (72-46). the center Noah Morro and the players of the linked NB Paterna Laia Lamana Y Elena Buenavida they are also with Spain in the European championship. Both games can be seen live on the FIBA YouTube channel.