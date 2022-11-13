The skater left Tutberidze and disgraced himself at the first tournament without her. The most embarrassing performance by Maurice Kvitelashvili

Anastasia Loginova The Grand Prix in Sheffield was won by Daniel Grassl. The second Grand Prix in a row went without an obvious favorite in men’s singles. In the absence of Yuma Kagiyama can only be called Ilya Malinina and Shomu Uno. At the British tournament, the skaters traditionally played a roller coaster – not everyone managed to perform consistently over the course of two competitive days. The main nonsense of the short program is the last place Morrisa Kvitelashvili. On the day of the performance, news appeared about the transition of the athlete to the group Lorenzo Magri. Maurice himself first confirmed this information, and then clarified that cooperation with the Italian specialist is temporary and agreed with Eteri Tutberidze, with which Kvitelashvili has been training for ten years. However, almost before going on the ice, the skater deleted his refutation from social networks. Later it turned out that the emergency move happened due to financial difficulties – flying to tournaments from Russia is many times more expensive. Therefore, almost the entire Georgian team is currently concentrated in Europe. The information noise and the urgency of the move could not but affect Maurice. The transfer agreement was made only a month ago, and Magri himself managed to train for only five days. Plus, various everyday issues that probably had to be resolved in a hurry, and time to adapt. One way or another, in a short skater flunked everything he could. The only jumping element that was evaluated was the double salchow-triple toe loop cascade. Axel and solo sheepskin coat went through zero due to the small number of revolutions. And the rotations with the step sequence were done at the wrong level. Confident last place… I even lost to the British noname Appleby, scoring a shameful 56.42 points. But there were enough mistakes – a fall from a quad sheepskin coat, a butterfly on it, an extra double sheepskin coat. Of the ultra-si, the Georgians managed only with a quad-salchow in a combination with a double sheepskin coat. For one of the rotations – only the basic level, for the other – the second. Maurice won back four positions and stopped in eighth place, but only due to the fact that several athletes looked completely incompetent, among them 2 Britons. 195.25 points for 2 programs is an average result even for a female loner. For an experienced skater, winner of top tournaments, this is horror and a real shame. Tutberidze’s student was almost 70 points behind the winner … After the British Grand Prix, of course, there is no talk of reaching the final of the series, so the athlete still has time to adapt. The next important tournament is the January European Championship, which is still two months away. Another performance with a minus sign happened to the Canadian Roman Sadovsky. Unlike Maurice, Roman does not have such global changes in his life. In his case, the only question is stability and self-confidence. In short, Sadovsky gave one of his best performances. The technical specialists found fault only with the cascade, putting up a quarter-turn underrotation both on the triple lutz and on the triple sheepskin coat. However, 89.49 points was enough for an intermediate lead at the end of the first day. Unfortunately, a miracle did not happen in the free program. The Canadian fell three times, caught a monstrous number of underrotations, and at the end of the program made a double loop instead of a triple. Incredibly disappointing, but not surprising. 129.86 points dropped him to the sixth final line.Daniel Grassl in the off-season, he suddenly flew overseas to Russian-American specialists Alexey Letov and Olga Ganicheva. A radical change in lifestyle in figure skating has not yet brought the desired success to the Italian. And at the beginning of the season, this transition seemed like a fatal mistake. In Sheffield, Grassl allowed a fall in the free skate and an underrotation in the short, plus two trips with blots. The final result is 264.35 points and the first Grand Prix gold for his native country. Fourth place in the US and a victory in the UK leaves Daniel with a chance of getting into the final of the elite series. Now the skater can only calmly train further in anticipation of the last two stages. It would be doubly prestigious for Grassl to perform at the home final. But his move to the States leaves a lot of questions. So far, it is not at all clear that Dani has added to skating. And, most likely, it was for this that he left Italy.Denis Vasiliev from Latvia cannot yet boast of the same difficult jumps as Daniel. Most likely, this will not happen again. Sportsman Stephen Lambiel has been studying the quadruple salchow for several years now. While the skater is losing in this fight, out of 14 attempts, only one turned out to be clean. There was also a good option with a slight underrotation, but a relatively clean exit at the 2022 European Championship. At the British Grand Prix, Vasilyev could not improve his statistics. Apart from the quad, the Latvian did well with everything else. Its advantage is high components. Denis glides well, knows how to work with his body and hands and interpret music. The British public appreciated the figure skater at its true worth – judging by the noise of the stands in the broadcast, Vasilyevs’ skates caused the greatest excitement among local residents. After the failure of two weeks ago, the athlete improved his result by almost 60 points. In Sheffield, he received 254.56 points in two programs. And the Grand Prix silver was the first medal of this level for Latvia. Japanese Sun Sato made a bet on serious content. For two programs, he went to five quadruple jumps – two lutz and three sheepskin coats. However, he is not yet able to roll out such complexity. In the short, Sato did not count the cascade, and in the free program, he allowed a fall and a blot on the road from a triple loop. These mistakes significantly affected the perception of the programs, so he lost a lot in the components to Vasilievs. In total, for two rentals, Sun received 249.03 points, but still won the bronze of the tournament. Again, the Japanese was lucky that the level of participants was rather weak. A funny situation happened at the award ceremony. Initially, the gold medal was mistakenly awarded to Vasilievs, and the silver medal was awarded to Grassl, who stood on the top step of the podium. Denis noticed this inconsistency in a timely manner, and the athletes exchanged awards to the loud laughter of the watching public. This is not the first time in figure skating. A similar story happened three years ago with Alena Kostornaya at the French Grand Prix when her gold medal was mistakenly hung around her neck Mariah Bell.