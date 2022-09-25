The SIC beat Alumni and took a crucial step to reach the semifinals

Even with three games to play, Hindú and Newman, the most consistent throughout the year, sealed their place in the semifinals, after comfortable wins against Pucará and Los Tilos respectively. The SIC He took another step forward in terms of numbers – he took eight points from his direct rival, with one more game – and because of how convincing he was at the rugby level: a team that stands on its good defense and a devastating offensive maul. Last date he had supported three tries in that way against Buenos Aires and today he scored again in triplicate. “It was an important weapon throughout the year and we really like to use it,” said Tomás Meyrelles, the captain, who returned after a penalty and opened the scoring after 4 minutes from the push of the forwards. The SIC began to mark the entrance court. “We knew it was a final, more for them than for us and it was like that”, added the eighth player. The San Isidro team was fierce in defense, tackled piecework and tried to put a Alumni disoriented, he quickly lost his driver, Joaquín Díaz Luzzi. His replacement, Bautista Canzani, also had to be replaced due to injury before halftime, and on top of that they lost Juan Patricio Anderson, one of the leaders of the pack, in the first section.Franco Moneta contributed 11 points with his foot for the San Isidro ClubLANACION/Rodrigo NespoloBased on the pressure, Carlos Pirán’s try came, while Marcos Borghi stretched the advantage at the end, against a rival that in the first half only added thanks to the aim of Santiago González Iglesias. “We had the goal of continuing to grow in defense, which is very important for the finals. If we want to be there, we had to grow a lot in defense and in the last games we got up”, analyzed Meyrelles, who is the SIC tryman of the year with eight wins. that they have been suffering in 2022. In total they committed 17 penalties, a very high number, and at times they suffered the scrum, a formation that for the SIC is a religion. “We made many penalties at the point of contact and in the rucks. We try to overfish and we don’t get our hands out. Then we don’t know what each referee is going to get, they got two rare yellow cards… But you have to adapt to the referees and improve discipline”, said scrum midfielder Juan Soares Gache, one of the drivers. The last finalist has accumulated 29 yellow cards in the year, which makes it the most sanctioned in that area. Alumni reacted when they were 15 against 13, scoring through Tobías Moyano and Rafael Desanto, but they could not sustain the clean and jerk and with numerical equality, the SIC once again dominated in the final stretch and added a bonus point that leaves it one step behind the definitions. Due to a knee injury from Joaquín Lamas, Franco Moneta (brother of Marcos, great figure of the Pumas 7s), took charge of the kicks and scored 12 points for the winner. Next Saturday, the SIC will seek to secure the classification and will receive neither more nor less than CASI, its historical rival, which has accumulated 6 games without a win and whose draw against Atlético del Rosario definitively moved it away from the relegation places. “They are two teams with different realities, but everything stops San Isidro and it is very nice to live it”, anticipated the captain. Against their classic rival, they will seek to seal the ticket to the definitions again.

Synthesis

Alumni: Santiago González Iglesias, Tomás Corneille, Tomás Cubilla, Franco Battezzati (C) and Segundo Maciel; Joaquín Díaz Luzzi and Santiago Ambroa; Ignacio Cubilla, Juan Patricio Anderson and Nicolás Promanzio; Santiago Alduncin and Manuel Mora; Bautista Vidal, Tomás Bivort and Ezequiel Oliva.Changes: 12´Bautista Canzani by Joaquín Díaz Luzzi, 30´ Rafael Desanto by Bautista Canzani, 36´ Tobías Moyano by Juan Patricio Anderson. Second half: 54′ Tomás Passerotti and Santiago Furesz for Santiago Ambroa, and Ignacio Cubilla, 60′ Máximo Castrillo for Ezequiel Oliva and 66′ Nicolás Frene for Bautista VidalTrainers: Lucas Chioccarelli and Rodrigo Jimenez SaliceSIC: Francisco González Capdevilla, Franco Moneta, Carlos Pirán, Santos Rubio and Justo Piccardo; Joaquin Lamas and Juan Soares Gache; Tomás Meyrelles (C), Andrea Panzarini and Alejo Daireaux; Lucas Sommer and Marcos Borghi; Juan Pedro Olcese, Lucas Rocha and Marcos Piccinini.Changes: Second Half: 51´Tomás Comissati and Ricardo Macchiavello for Alejo Daireaux and Marcos Piccinini, 64´ Francisco Calandra for Francisco González Capdevilla (temporary), 66´, Ignacio Bottazzini for Franco Moneta (temporary), 72´ Bautista Viero for Tomás Meyrelles and 75 ´Mateo Albanese by Juan Soares Gache.Trainers: Bruno Vitale, Eduardo Victorica, Federico Gallo and Patricio Nealon.so manyFirst time: 4′ try by Tomás Meyrelles (S), 10′ Goal by Franco Moneta for a try by Carlos Pirán (S), 16′, 23′ and 32′ Penalties by Santiago González Iglesias (A), 33′ Penalty by Franco Moneta (S ), 37’Franco Moneta’s goal for a try by Marcos Borghi (S)Second time: 50´ Goal by Franco Moneta for a try by Lucas Sommer (S), 67´ Goal by Santiago González Iglesias for a try by Tobías Moyano (A), 71´ Goal by Santiago González Iglesias for a try by Rafael Desanto (A), 74´Penalty by Joaquín Lamas (S) and 78′ Goal by Franco Moneta for a try by Ignacio Bottazzini (S).Incidents: Second half: 9´ Yellow to Tobías Moyano (A), 64´ Yellow to Juan Pedro Olcese (S) and 66´ Yellow to Lucas Rocha (S)Referee: Damian SchneiderBasketball court: Alumni