The sexual condition that Jennifer Lopez has put on Ben Affleck to say ‘yes I want’

“I find it horrible, please, where is the romanticism? It’s humiliating for her.” With this sentence, Susanna Griso expressed in Public Mirror her total disagreement with the latest news that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have starred in. And she is not without reason, because the couple will sign a nuptial clause as controversial as it is unpleasant. The Antena 3 program addressed that contract with which Jennifer López demands Ben Affleck the consummation of 4 intercourse, at least a week. It seems that the singer wants to keep her most intimate life active, and she believes that the way to achieve this is to bind her future husband with a document signed by him. Susanna Griso, still affected by the news she had just given, added: “how horrible. Imagine that you establish that you have to kiss every morning, that you have to have sex in the shower… Are you kidding me? Does this exist? It’s just that I find it impressive…”. And yes, it’s real, because this couple (after giving themselves a new opportunity) will sign this contract to keep the flame of passion alive.