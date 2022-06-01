Thursday, June 2, 2022
The Sevillian police are looking for three young people for running over an adult and two minors

Seville Local Police looking for three young people after the outrage suffered this afternoon by three people, two of them minor, on a street in the Andalusian capital. As reported by Emergencies of the City Council on its social networks, at 7:25 p.m. this afternoon a notice was received that three people had been run over on Polvero street, in the Amate district. Towards a police patrol went, which verified that one adult and two 11-year-olds had been injured by a hit-and-run driver. The vehicle, which no insurancehas been located, and the agents continue the investigations to locate the three young people who occupied them based on the witnesses of the event.

