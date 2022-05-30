The secret wedding of James Rhodes

“We had to postpone our wedding until next year due to COVID. But I couldn’t bear to wait to get married. And so, with a beautiful and intimate ceremony, only four witnesses and a judge, Today Mica and I have become husband and wife. What an immense privilege to dedicate the rest of my life to showing the kindest woman I know that I love her a little more each day. We will celebrate with our friends and loved ones next year at THE party. Long live love “. This publication was shared by James Rhodes on his social networks, in August 2021, when he married in the most absolute intimacy with Micaela Breque. Finally, this weekend, the Argentine pianist and actress have been able to promise each other eternal love at that “Fiesta” alluded to in their announcement of that important day. The wedding was kept secret until Rhodes, hours before the link said this: “I feel so grateful right now. Surrounded by love. I will spend tomorrow with 100 friends to celebrate love. Each one has had a powerful and positive impact on my life. And many I have met in the last 5 years here in Spain. You are me adoptive family. Love you guys.” Among the hundred guests who attended his party, a Galician could not be missing, who has been one of the pianist’s great friends since he arrived in Madrid. Not in vain, he chose him as his best man It is about the actor Tamar Novas, through whom the pianist began to love Galicia, its culture and its people, to such an extent that he has made an effort to learn to speak and write in Galician, as he demonstrates on his networks with continuous allusions to that affection he professes for this land. Among those hundred guests who attended his party, a Galician could not be missing, who has been one of the pianist’s great friends since he arrived in Madrid. Not in vain, he chose as his best man at his wedding. It is the actor Tamar Novas, through whom the pianist began to love Galicia, its culture and its people. To such an extent that he has made an effort to learn to speak and write in Galician, as well demonstrates in his networks with continuous allusions to that affection that he professes to this earth. In the ‘book’ of photos that the couple has shared on their social profiles, there is one dedicated to the actor from Compostela, who made the leap to the Spanish national scene with his performance in “Mar Adentro”, by Alejandro Amenábar, a role with which He won the Goya for best revelation actor. In that post, the boyfriend described the photo of him with Novas like this: “World’s Best Godfather”

There were other famous faces who did not miss the most important day in the lives of this couple, and among them, an international actor, well known for his roles in Sherlock or in one of the movies of the saga Marvel: the superhero “Doctor Strange”, embodied by the British Benedict Cumberbatch.

The bride and groom pose with Benedict Cumberbatch, a British actor and great friend of Rhodes. INSTAGRAM

Cumberbatch had already had already witnessed James Rhodes’ wedding to his second wife, Hattie Chamberlinheld on September 27, 2014. “It took a while but I found my happiness again,” assured the groom in the publication of the images of the romantic wedding dance, in which the elegant white jumpsuit that the bride wore that day was appreciated.

it took a while but i found my happiness again pic.twitter.com/k24d1PG5Oj — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) May 29, 2022

James Rhodes, 47, and Micaela Breque, 33, they met through Instagram, and immediately the flame of love arose. The relationship began five years ago and on July 2, 2020, Breque gave him the “if I want to marry you” to Rhodes.

Let’s see… Yesterday. 🫶♥️ Love you @miquibreque. With all my soul. pic.twitter.com/VQgko1ucmd — James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) May 30, 2022

The wedding arrived later than they would have liked due to the pandemic, and although the idea was to do it this 2022, months before they gave the surprise when they said that they had decided to advance the ceremony, at that time without a party that was postponed until this last end. week of May.