

Insomnia is one of the most frequent problems of modern life. Many people spend hours turn in bed without being able to reconcile sleep, affected by stress, daily worries or even what they eat before bedtime. Sleeping well not only influences the mood, but also in physical and mental health. Therefore, more and more people look for natural solutions that help them rest better without resorting to medicines. In that way, Food plays a fundamental role And, among the available options, There is a fruit that attracts attention: in addition to being delicious and easy to incorporate into the diet, it is rich in proteins and magnesiumtwo essential components that help relax the body and prepare the body for a deep and repairing sleep. The research was disseminated by the National Institute of Health of the United States and by the University of Cambridge, based on a joint work carried out by specialists from different universities in the world. Under the title “Dream and Nutrition for athletes”, the study set out to investigate How certain foods can positively influence sleep qualityespecially in people subject to high physical and mental demand, such as professional athletes. In addition, there was the contributions of the doctor and magister in clinical and sports nutrition, Antelm Pujol, who analyzed in depth the role that they play key nutrients such as magnesium and proteins when preparing the organism for a deeper rest, repairing and sustained over time, according to the study, consume two Kiwis one hour before sleeping significantly improves the quality of sleep and reduces the quality of sleep of the study, the participants –High performance athletes– They consumed two green kiwis (delicious actinidia) an hour before bedtimefor a period of four weeks. The results showed significant improvements in various aspects of sleep: Increase in total sleep time, greater efficiency, reduction in the number of night awakenings and a decrease in vigil time after reconciling sleep. They were also observed Improvements in the balance between general stress and sports stresswhich suggests that Kiwi could be an effective and natural tool to optimize rest and recovery in people with high physical demand. In relation to these results, work authors stressed that “Nutritional factors can optimize the quality and duration of sleep”and highlighted the importance of maintaining an “adequate nutrition”, complemented with strategies based on scientific studies. Far from focusing only on general theories, The report provides practical recommendations that can be applied in the daily routinewith the aim of achieving a deeper, sustained and better quality night rest. Kiwi has essential nutrients such as serotonin, proteins and magnesium between those recommendations, one of the most striking is precisely Kiwi consumption. According to the data obtained, Eating two kiwis one hour before sleep can increase both the total sleep time and its efficiency by 16.9%which represents a significant improvement. This benefit is mainly attributed to Its high serotonin contenta key neurotransmitter in the regulation of the sleep cycle, already The presence of antioxidantsthat collaborate in the reduction of inflammation and oxidative stress, facilitating that the body reaches an ideal state of relaxation to sleep better.*It is important to note that, before including any new food to your diet, you consult a specialist doctor.