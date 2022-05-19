The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a 3595mAh battery











Today we had talked about some of the specifications that we can find in the future Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4but as we can read in Phone Arena, the 3C certification that the terminal has had to pass in order to be sold has revealed the battery capacity of this terminal, which will grow by 10 percent compared to what we can find in its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This terminal will count, againwith a double battery system that will give it a capacity of 3595mAhan increase to take into account over the 3200mAh that we can find in the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but that does not have to become a similar increase in the autonomy of the terminal, since, although the latest advances in chip manufacturing increase their efficiency, it should also be noted that this does not have to mean lower consumption.



To know the autonomy of the terminal we will have to wait for reviews and/or leaks of the terminal, so for now we have to keep the leaked information until its launch.

It is to be expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrives together with other terminals as its battle partner, the Galaxy ZFold 4

