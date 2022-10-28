The Russians forced the Canadian club to win! Goals by Mikheev and Kuzmenko ended Vancouver’s black streak

Maxim ZamyatinCanucks’ first success of the season. Four points for two – that’s the “catch” Ilya Mikheev and Andrey Kuzmenko after the Canucks match against Seattle. Vancouver has never felt the taste of victory in the new season until this moment, and the Russian forwards of the team made a significant contribution to the fact that the Canadian team ceased to be the main outsider. Looking at a series of 7 defeats, the Canucks management publicly expressed support for head coach Bruce Boudreau, but if the series of failures continued, who knows how the management’s opinion would change. It all started with Mikheev’s goal, when in the fifth minute of the meeting the former Toronto “man-soup” opened the scoring, successfully playing on rebounds. Ilya helped the Canucks level the score at the start of the second twenty-minute period, converting the numerical superiority with a throw from the far spot. These were Mikheev’s first goals this season, and to gain confidence, these Omsk goals cannot be overestimated. “I will accept it. Thank you, ”Mikheev said modestly after the match. And a little later, the time came for Andrei Kuzmenko, who had already scored in the current championship. The former SKA forward put Vancouver ahead with a cunning, accurate bat shot, stumping experienced goaltender Martin Jones. Seattle was only able to regain the balance for a short time, and in the third period, Vancouver put the squeeze on their opponents and won a much-needed win. This win was the 600th in the career of Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau – however, Vancouver accounts for only 33 wins, and Anaheim (208) and Washington (201) occupy the bulk of this list.