The Russian team played from Loko and will continue his career in Zenit – details

Sport24 became known new details about the likely transition of the Russian national team of the Russian national team Vladislav Emchenko from the Krasnodar club Lokomotiv -Kuban to the Petersburg Zenit. In the media, information appeared that Emchenko was unhappy with Loko leadership and wants to leave the team, a contract of 25 -year -old basketball player. June, Lokomotiv -Kuban officially announced the departure of Emchenko.Russiabasket.ru24 We wrote that Emchenko has an option with the transition to Zenit, while Lokomotiv -Kuban would like to save the attacking defender in its composition. As a source familiar with the situation told us, Emchenko earned 2 million rubles a month in Krasnodar. At the same time, the basketball player has long been dissatisfied with his place on the site, last season he played 16 minutes on average for the game. Loko was ready to sign a new contract with Emchenko, but the defender wanted him to significantly increase his salary – up to 5 million rubles a month. It was precisely with the fact that Emchenko did not sign a new contract with Loko, is due to the fact that recently he was given little game time. We recall that on June 24, Zenit officially announced the appointment of the head coach of the Slovenian specialist Alexander Sekulich, who previously worked in Loko. Sport24 wrote about his upcoming purpose on June 20.