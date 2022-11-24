The Russian goalkeeper signed a unique contract. 11 matches were enough for a club from the USA to give Kochetkov $8 million for 4 years

Daria Tuboltseva Only the long term of the agreement is embarrassing. On the morning of the game against Arizona, in which Petr Kochetkov came out at the start, his new contract with the Carolinas was announced. The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed an agreement for four years and $8 million. The average salary for a season will be $2 million. The contract will enter into force next year, while Peter has a rookie agreement for $842.5 thousand. Conditions for the seasons: 2023- 24 $1.5M salary plus $500k signing bonus2024-25 $1.75M salary2025-26 $1.75M salary2026-27 $2.5M salary four years. Cases with goalkeepers do not remember at all. Kochetkov had played only six NHL games in his career before signing the contract, plus four playoff games. The statistics are as follows: 11 matches, 6 wins, 2.68 KN, 89.5% OB, 1 “0”. But this turned out to be enough for the club management to understand what the player is seen as the first team in the coming years. nhl.com”In a short amount of time he has proven he can play here. It’s not just about ability. You have to really believe that this guy can become a player. I’m pretty sure we have a good player,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brindamore said. Kochetkov himself has not had time to comment yet. Teammate Andrei Svechnikov did it for him. “He said that this was a big step in his life. And he thanks Carolina for the trust. Peter said that he still can’t believe it happened.” A few days before the contract was announced, it became known that Kochetkov had changed agents and started working with Dan Milstein. The extension of the agreement was a logical step after this news. What does this contract mean for the player and the team? The Carolinas already have two goaltenders on one-way contracts by the end of this season (Raanta with a salary of $2 million and Anderson with $4.5 million). Peter’s agreement, as it were, hints at the fact that the club sees him as number two in the following seasons. So, probably, it will be decided to part with Raanta in the summer. This year, Kochetkov will most likely be sent to the AHL, since keeping three goalkeepers at the base is not too far-sighted, and the Russian needs to play as much as possible and gain experience. Despite his good statistics in the NHL, he has a lot to add. The only thing that confuses him in this contract is his term. Why did Kochetkov need a four-year contract? Does he really need so much time to show himself brighter and knock out an agreement much more? Obviously, his talent and prospects are huge. A few broke into the league like that, and even in the first season they played in the playoffs. It seems that the player and the agent just decided to play it safe so that the hockey player feels calm and confident. For the Carolinas, this deal could be incredibly profitable. There is a high probability that in a couple of years the team will get a cool first number at the gate for a penny. $2 million for the first goaltender of a Cup contender team is almost free. On the other hand, if Kochetkov wins the Stanley Cup or individual awards as the first number, will he remember that he did not earn a few more million? There are big doubts. Vasilevsky and Kucherov, who once made a Tampa discount, don’t even remember this now. Will Ovechkin beat Gretzky’s record? Bet on Ovechkin’s records with bonuses up to 100,000 rubles! No Yes