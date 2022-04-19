The referee of the final

The players protest a non-existent penalty indicated by Hernández Hernández EFE It was anything but a LaLiga match. Valencia played with one eye looking at La Cartuja and one ear listening to the audios of Rubiales and Piqué. The leaks do not reveal anything that was not known or suspected regarding the economic distribution of the Super Cup, but they reinforce Valencia CF in its particular fight for justice. Each of the words of ‘Geri’ and ‘Rubi’ is one more argument for the club’s legal services. One more reason to file the lawsuit. And to win it.

The audios help defend Valencia in court and at the same time feed the suspicions of the Valencianists. What will they think if the referee makes a flagrant mistake on Saturday against Valencia? These ‘pacts’ invite mistrust. The RFEF is obliged to do things well and that begins with a good arbitration appointment. And that happens because the rumors are not confirmed and it is not Hernández Hernández. The referee of the “robbery” tweet at the Bernabéu cannot whistle the final. On Thursday, the answer.