‘The Quarry’: a concise, engaging and immersive story

For the ‘slasher’ cinema we have ‘Friday the 13th’, for vampires ‘Nosferatu’, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ for zombies and, with luck, we could find ourselves before a new reference within the genre of interactive narrative experiences of horror and investigationas the 2K production completely restores the way to experience the concept of young camp monitors fighting for their lives in the twilight of summer.

The end of summer

In charge of Supermassive Games, the same producer of the series ‘Until Dawn’ and ‘The Dark Pictures’, in this new teenage horror narrative adventure we are participants in the misfortunes of eight young people who must survive a night of terror at the ‘Hackett’s Querry’ camp. With the work finished, without adults or children around, the monitors have been stuck in the facilities for one more day and have decided to prepare a party to celebrate the end of the season. How could it be otherwise there is always something (or someone) lurking. Now, you must do everything possible to survive tonight, deciding the fate of these crazy youngsters. The first contact with the title stands out for its careful setting, not to mention the number of references to characters, television series and even roles played in well-known genre films. Retro elements of the 1980s and 1990s are also not lacking, from the synth-driven soundtrack to computers with tube monitors and Windows 98. The work even has the luxury of replicating the stereotypes of the characters of the most charismatic films of the time. We have Laura ‘the survivor’, Jacob ‘the bully’, Nick ‘the popular’, Dylan ‘the joker’, Ryan ‘the weirdo’, Emma ‘the celebrity’, Abigail ‘the decorous’ and Kaitlyn ‘the foul-mouthed’. Every cliché you can dream of is here, including the antagonists.

The line that separates life from death

With an excellent premise and a great script, the gameplay is responsible for making a horror experience that progresses under your own instructions. The work, extremely immersiveunfolds over a night of sheer terror for a group of camp monitors pursued by mysterious local menaces coming from the forest. Strictly following the rules of any summer camp, ‘The Quarry’ applies the maxim: “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”, and here it will be necessary to try to keep the protagonists alive until dawn. ‘The Quarry’. As expected of the guys from Supermassive, ‘The Quarry’, gets impeccable results in the field where it reigns: offering too many options to the player. To do so, submit a complex tangle of route variations leading to no less than 186 unique endings. Reaching such a number of resolutions implies that even small actions manage changes in the narrative path. For example, the simple fact of picking up a bracelet from the ground already causes the message “Camino chosen” to appear on the screen, indicating that there have been variations in one of the routes. It is also interesting to see the impact that our decisions have on the relationship with other characters and on the psychology of the group itself.

Horror night at the camp

A characteristic of the developer that remains in this adolescent epic, are the “omens”, the ability to glimpse for a short time the consequences of a choice, such as the death of a character, or anticipate what the future holds . On this occasion, the characteristic materializes in the form of tarot cards, which are obtained while exploring the scenarios. At the end of each chapter, they are delivered to a mysterious lady, who breaks the fourth wall and converses with the player (another classic element of their creators). Therefore, they have access to the possible outcome of some elections. Despite the above, the scenes are quite confusing and on the ground it is difficult to have them in perspective. In total, 22 tarot cards of the Major Arcana have been distributed throughout the scenarios and each one of them allows us to take a look at the future of one of the characters in an unconnected way. In particular, the playful part is made up of fragments with sequences in the third person and a fixed camera, which is used with excellence, and is as effective when it comes to imprinting unease as the references of Survival Horror. Combat is another interesting challenge, but the developers’ intent is clear: keep the player in a constant state of alert. In ‘The Quarry’, looking away from the screen for a second can lead you to lose a limited-time interaction or suffer the consequences in quick events, in which you must react correctly to prevent the character from suffering injuries or directly dying. To solve these “small incidents” the title provides an option that guarantees the flow of the narrative: it is possible to save the characters that die. In total, there are three tries available to try to reverse the fatal fate.

The right decision

The title offers the constant sensation of uncertainty in relation to the meaning of decisions, in the correctness of the answers, in the consolidation of stable relationships within the group and in the constant attention to what happens on screen. In either case, the story can literally take a dramatic turn in a second. To do this, the title proposes a series of situations in which you will have to make “the best possible decision”. For example, in these sections, the player is free to decide if you prefer a bisexual character to be with a man or a woman, or if someone else is going to flirt with any of the girls. These decisions have a real and determining impact on the story, since depending on what is chosen, the plot and the relationships within the group develop in very different ways. In addition to the relationships between the characters, the title also promotes sequences, where decisions mark life or death. These involve, for example, running or hiding, moving around, drawing attention where it shouldn’t, or misreading a button sequence. On a mechanical level, the work works masterfully both in the shooting sequences and in situations where it requires frantically pressing a button for your character to execute some action. In addition, it provides a local multiplayer mode, where you change hands to make decisions, an online mode where seven people vote on the options of the story, even if you prefer to be a spectator than to play, the Movie Mode will let you enjoy ‘The Quarry’ like the thriller that it is. You just have to choose how the story will unfold, settle in and prepare some popcorn. ‘The Quarry’. It is impressive what Supermassive Games has achieved graphically based on perfect modeling and facial animations generated by the best version of Unreal Engine 4, which is capable of generating an extremely cinematic experience. The support of a facial motion capture technology and lighting techniques for the big screen, combined with the performances of a cast straight out of Hollywood, offer magnificent results. The same arguments can be repeated regarding its soundtrack and the careful dubbing work in both English and Spanish.

Conclusions

‘The Quarry’ is an excellent experience that should not be missed by any fan of video games and horror movies. With a captivating cast full of familiar faces and an approach that goes deeper into the investigation, the new jewel of the British software house is less disturbing than its previous productions, but it feels even more rewarding, since allows the player to dig into what’s going on and piece it together for themselves. Overall, it’s also a brilliant homage to teen horror classics, packed with rednecks on the hunt and ancient terrors on the prowl. It’s an interactive horror experience and it’s not shy about it, perhaps this is one of the things that puts it in an idyllic position to achieve instant ‘Classic’ status. An adjective with a lot of weight. · Title: The Quarry · Gender: Adventures, Horror Release date: 06/10/2022 · Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: SupermassiveGames · producer: 2K · Distributor: 2K · Idiom: Spanish · Voice: Spanish · PEGI: +18 · Price: Consult