The protein drink you should drink every day to lose weight

Kefir, for those who do not know it, is a drink that contributes to the proper functioning of the intestine. It is made from fermented milk granules and is rich in vitamins, carotenoids and folic acid. It is a good source of minerals, as it contains zinc, copper, potassium, magnesium and iron. Kefir grains contain large amounts of proteins and polysaccharides that provide great health benefits. Indeed, kefir balances the bacterial flora. It is also an excellent product for those intolerant to lactose and dairy products. It has no particular contraindication. As part of a healthy diet to lose weight, it is recommended to drink kefir at breakfast and as a snack, but not more than one glass.

How to make water kefir and how to use it in your diet

Water kefir is a probiotic drink obtained by fermentation. It is made from natural water and is perfect for a healthy diet and balanced weight loss. There are many diets based on kefir, since this drink helps burn fat and firm up. If you want to lose weight fast, kefir is the right product for you. But how do you prepare at home? It’s very simple, and the necessary ingredients are: Half a lemon Aromatic leaves Dried dates or dried figs Brown sugar Water kefir cultures Mix all the ingredients and pour them into a glass bottle. Close the jar tightly with the cap and let it rest for a couple of days. After two days of fermentation, the drink will be slightly foamy. At this point, it should be strained through a strainer. Once the lemon, the figs or dates and the aromatic leaves have been removed, the remaining granules must be collected in the strainer. The granules should be poured into the drink, which should be kept in the refrigerator in a glass bottle with the cap closed for another two days. Water kefir is great to drink, but it can also be used in smoothies. It is an excellent way to approach a healthy diet and lose weight with energy, helping the intestinal bacterial flora.