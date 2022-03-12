“The point does not serve to hook us to Europe”

Carlos Soler He was in charge of speaking after the game for Movistar LaLiga at the foot of the pitch. The Valencian player, captain at the Coliseum due to the absence of José Gayà, lamented not winning and adding the third victory in a row in the League. The media highlighted that the match was “matched” and that he had “few chances” of both teams and adds that the tie does not help in the fight to enter European competitions.

The VAR annulled a goal to Borja Mayoral by hand after an unfortunate action

These have been their assessments of Getafe – Valencia

– What’s the point?

“It serves to continue adding, it is not much use to get hooked on European positions, we need to win. The tie has been fair, even and with little daring from each team. It’s a shame because we wanted the third win in a row in the league”

– locked game

“It is true that it is a game in which little has been played. Very busy, many fouls, but it has been like that but it’s a shame because we came here for three points”.

– What was missing?

“We’ve gotten behind early. In lateral balls that were in charge, we put our ass back and they take out centers, some rebound. The disallowed goal comes from something like that”.