The POCO F4 5G includes a vapor chamber to cool the Snapdragon 870





we recently saw Leaked photos of POCO’s next phone, the F4 5G. This shares a design with the Redmi K40S with some slight changes in the configuration of the cameras, among others. POCO’s Twitter account in India tells us a little more about cooling system which will include this new LITTLE F4 5G through a steam chamber. The manufacturer has named the vapor chamber Liquidcool 2.0 and has achieved, as he tells us in the series of tweets, optimize the performance of the Snapdragon 870 to the maximum that you carry inside. The steam chamber formed by 7 sheets of graphite and that have managed to reduce the throttling of the CPU to only 5% compared to 18% of an IQOO 9 SE or the 29% of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Thanks to its steam chamber, the POCO F4 5G has achieved a better temperature, obtaining better performance.



This new POCO will be released shortly, although an exact date is not known at the moment. It includes, as we have seen, the Snapdragon 870 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other characteristics are known, such as 67W fast charge, stereo speakers and a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen. A configuration that, along with a good price, is sure to be another sales success for the company. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Juan Antonio Soto

I am a Computer Engineer and my specialty is automation and robotics. My passion for hardware began at the age of 14 when I gutted my first computer: a 386 DX 40 with 4MB of RAM and a 210MB hard drive. I continue to give free rein to my passion in the technical articles that I write in Geeknetic. I spend most of my free time playing video games, contemporary and retro, on the more than 20 consoles I have, in addition to the PC.