The plant that you should place in the bathroom to prevent humidity and mold

More than 100,000 different species. All molds are a set of mycelia that manifest themselves, depending on the species, in different ways and in different colors such as red, black, blue, green and gray. When mold forms in the home, it is because the room is not well ventilated and therefore has serious ventilation and insulation problems. humidity. To prevent the mold become a serious problem in your home and, above all, for your health, we propose three plants that you can have in your home and that will help you limit the damage.

Against mold, place these plants throughout the house

Mold can cause serious health problems such as asthma, allergies, irritation, inflammation, rashes, and respiratory problems. To remedy this problem, you have to place these plants throughout the house, even in the bathroom, which will capture moisture and reduce mold on the walls.

Asparagus or asparagus: perfect when placed in the bathroom. This is a perennial plant, it has a very strange shape, it is soft and very bushy. It develops very well between 25° and 7°, a few degrees less could kill it. It likes filtered light and not direct light, perhaps placing it behind a window.

Begonia: very colorful and alive. Also in this case we have a perennial plant, perfect in all rooms of the house, but we must be careful not to leave it cold and frost. It likes more or less constant temperatures and hates too cold ones. You can place it anywhere, even in the kitchen.

Get rid of mold and musty smells on walls with a simple household spray

Aspidistra: it is a plant that will help you absorb all the humidity in your house, it survives even when it is forgotten, so if you do not have much time to take care of plants, it is perfect for you. It loves moisture and reflected light. Inhaled or ingested mold spores produce harmful effects on the health of people, especially the most vulnerable: infants and the elderly, people with asthma and allergies, people with cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment, those who have received a transplant organ, and ultimately, all those who for whatever reason have a weakened immune system.

Effects produced by exposure to mold:

Chronic fatigue, fever or headache Irritated eyes Irritated mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and throat Sneezing and chronic cough Skin rashes In severe cases of exposure or cases exacerbated by allergic reaction, your symptoms can be extreme including nausea, vomiting and bleeding in the lungs and nose.