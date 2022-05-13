The plans of Albert Oliver, who retires from basketball at the age of 43

the veteran Monbus Obradoiro Albert Oliver basewhat this Saturday, against Valencia Basket, he will play his last game as a professional, said this Friday that his “idea” is to continue to be linked to basketball in the future. “I like this sport, that’s why I’m still here. We’ll see what the future holds for me, but I do think I’ll continue to be linked to basketball,” he commented at his farewell press conference, in which he was accompanied by the club’s president Santiago, Raul Lopezand the technician Moncho Fernandez. He assured that he would leave “very happy” because he understands that he makes “the decision” at the right time, after 22 years playing in the ACB league with eight teams different. “I say goodbye being in a club that has treated me very well from the first day. It is a great club to say goodbye to basketball for everything: for its people, for its body and for my teammates. When I played against, one of the things good things they said about ‘Obra’ was about the atmosphere in the team”, he assured. A great atmosphere that he was able to verify in these two years in which he has felt “very comfortable”, despite being two “difficult” seasons in sports because Obradoiro suffered “a lot” to stay in the top flight. “I have felt like a family both years and, personally, I appreciate it since I did not have my family here with me. I have been lucky to have great teammates who have supported me a lot. Despite playing fewer minutes this year, I have always felt highly valued by the coaching staff and my teammates, even though I was next to the bench with polo”, he was honest. The president of Obradoiro, excited, highlighted that in these two years he realized why Oliver has dragged out his career so long: “For his unconditional love of the game and for his ability to compete. Thank you, Albert, for having put us in the vein of both things every day, but above all for your leadership and exemplary character.” “The leadership and the exemplariness they require words, but above all facts. You have added a lot to the team, both when you have been on and off the track. You have made us all better: teammates, coaches, employees, directors…”, added Raúl López. The Galician team is the last club of the Catalan point guard throughout an extensive sports career that has led him to wear the jerseys of Joventut, Caprabo Lleida, Manresa, Valencia Basket, Students, Gran Canaria and Betis, before reinforcing in September 2020 an Obradoiro who had lost Turkish international Kartal Ozmizrak due to injury. The farewell letter that the player posted on the networks, who will turn 44 on June 4 Albert Oliver Oliver he is the second oldest player in the history of the ACB leagueonly behind the American Darryl Middleton who, in 2011, wore the Valencia shirt at the age of 44 years and nine months. This Saturday he will play his last clash in the Multipurpose Fontes do Sar against Valencia Basket.

Valencia Basket present at Albert Oliver’s farewellOne of the inducements of the Valencia Basket match in Santiago de Compostela, against Monbus Obradoiro, will be to fire a national basketball classic such as Albert Oliver, who on Thursday announced his retirement from our sport in what will be his match 675 in the acb league after a professional career that began in 1997. Valencia Basket will take an active part in paying tribute to a player who was a ‘taronja’ player for three seasons, between 2006 and 2009, the last two as first captain and played a total of 139 games with the Valencia Basket shirt. In addition to that past in La Fonteta, Oliver, a native of terracelike Joan Peñarroya, debuted in the first national division against Pamesa Valencia on October 19, 1997 defending the colors of Joventut. And he will close his career a few days after his 44th birthday against the same team against which he began a journey that has lasted more than 24 years.