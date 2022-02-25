The pain of Neida Sandoval, former presenter of Univisión, for the death of her husband: “It leaves a great void”

Honduran journalist Neida Sandoval announced on her social networks the death of her husband, David Cochranwho died of health problems that had plagued him for years, after suffering three strokes and a heart attack. “His departure leaves us with a great void”expressed the former Univisión morning presenter through an Instagram post.“With deep sadness in my soul I inform you that on 2/22/22, my beloved husband passed away at the age of 70”expressed Sandoval, who later explained that Cochran had been in very fragile health for almost two decades as a result of three strokes he suffered in 2003. “His death was unexpected and quick.he added. David Cochran was 70 years old (Credit: Instagram/@neidasandoval) Likewise, the journalist said that although it was sudden, her husband’s death occurred at home, surrounded by family, love and care. “We love you David and we cannot believe that you are no longer with us”he wrote in the publication, by way of farewell. In this sense, the messages of condolences were not long in coming. “I just found out about the physical departure of Mr. David Cochran, husband of my dear Neida Sandoval. I deeply regret it, ”said the journalist from Despierta América, Raul Gonzalez. Neida Sandoval and David Cochran had two children: the twins Aliene Aida and Abener David (Credit: Instagram/@neidasandovaltv) In the same way, the journalist ana belaval He also commented on Sandoval’s post. “Oh, Neida, how sad this news makes us. They were an exemplary couple and I know how much you loved David, “he said, and then he added: “He left with the certainty that he knew unconditional love and that as a legacy he leaves a wonderful family”. Ilia Calderón was also present on the networks and commented: “I’m so sorry Nida. Strength. A hug for you, your children and family”.Calderón and Cochran were together for many years and had two children: the twins Aliene Aida and Abener Davidwho were four months old when their father suffered the strokes and heart attack that left him immobile in bed. The twins Aliene Aida and Abener David were four and a half months old when their father suffered three strokes (Credit: Instagram/@neidasandovaltv) The journalist posted a message on Instagram on January 13 on the occasion of the anniversary of the day David collapsed in the kitchen of the house in Miami. “The road has been long. Of battles and victories, of setbacks and falls, of moving forward with a smile and the faith that only God can give us”expressed at that time. Then she recalled how her husband’s process was after the attack: “David was suddenly like a baby. He could not walk, nor show his emotionsHe couldn’t put on his clothes or bathe, he couldn’t brush his teeth, he couldn’t eat alone. Likewise, he referred to the not very encouraging medical prognosis that he was given, which he managed to overcome by a combination of great care, good nutrition, correct medications and the support of the whole family.