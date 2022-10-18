The OC series introduced The Killers to a generation of fans

Those who tuned into the SBT channel between 2003 and 2007, at night, listened to the classic opening of The OC – A Stranger in Paradise: “California, here we come…”. The song by the American group Phantom Planet was just one of the hits that the series helped to popularize. The band The Killers, which has a show scheduled in Brasília (buy your ticket here), was another band that gained new fans thanks to the series. In the 4th episode of the 2nd season, The Killers left the soundtrack to gain a prominent role in the series. The group is the attraction of the turn of the nightclub The Bait Shop, trendy spot in the Orange County region, where the plot was set. Hot Fuss, the band’s debut album, had just been released and three hits packed the episode. They were: Mr Brightside, Smile Like You Mean It and Everything Will Be Alright. The songs were the soundtrack to the storyline of teenagers and protagonists Seth Cohen, Ryan Atwood, Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts. Music producer Alexandra Patsavas was responsible for turning The OC into a catalyst for indie rock talent. In addition to The Killers, bands such as Death Cab For Cutie and The Subways were also present on the production’s soundtrack. Anyone who hasn’t watched A Stranger in Paradise at the time, or wants to review the series, can follow the four seasons on Globoplay streaming. The Killers fans will be able to watch the group in person on November 14, in the federal capital.TheOC-4-Protagonistas-2003The plot of The OC centered on four teenagers from Orange County, California, USA: Seth, Marissa, Ryan and SummerKMazur/WireImage via Getty Images TheOC-Elenco-2004In Brazil, the series was shown on SBT at nightAlbert L. Ortega/WireImage via Getty ImagesPublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 TheKillers-Irving Plaza-2004The band The Killers was not only part of the soundtrack but even participated in the seriesGene Shaw/Getty Images TheKillers-Forecastle Festival-2019The North American group performs in Brasília on November 14th. It is the first initiative of the Metrópoles MusicTaylor Hill/Getty Images0The Killers arm in Brasilia. Fans of good music will be able to attend The Killers concert in Brasilia on November 14th. Buy your ticket for the show in Brasília here. Tickets are on sale since last Monday (3/10). In addition to the variety of prices, another good news for those who don’t want to miss out on this mega performance is that, with the presentation of a functional document (badge or professional card), federal and district civil servants and civil servants pay half-price. Killers in Brasília, promoted by Metrópoles Music, will feature a structure never seen before in Brasília. The Killers promises superperformance with great hits. The show’s structure will have the biggest stage ever built in the Federal District, in addition to a lighting, LED and sound scheme never experienced by fans. Metrópoles Music prepared a great party to receive the international show. Before the American band performs, the public will be able to enjoy the opening attractions, such as the concerts of the band Jovem Dionísio, author of the hit Acorda Pedrinho; Raimundos; and Initial Capital. In addition to these performances, the traditional Play! will rock the breaks between shows. There will be seven hours of show. Don’t miss out on this party!The megashow presented by Metrópoles Music will take place at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.See prices:UPPER CHAIR:HALF-ENTRY R$120FULL-RIDE R$240TRANS:HALF-ENTRY R$280FULL-ROUND R$560LOWER CHAIR:HALF-ENTRY R$ 320 FULL R$ 640 VIP TRACK: HALF PRICE R$ 440 FULL R$ 880HOSPITALITY: HALF PRICE R$ 400 FULL R$ 800The KillersOn November 14th (Monday), at Arena BRB Mané Garricha. Sales to the general public begin this Monday (3/10). Tickets start at R$120 and can be paid in 10 interest-free installments. Sales on the Eventim website (www.eventim.com.br), at the ticket office at Ginásio Nilson Nelson, at the Eventim store, at Brasília Shopping, and at entrequadra 102/103 north (facing Eixinho). of the famous world and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.