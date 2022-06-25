Saturday, June 25, 2022

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 would be launched on June 28

So far we have not seen leaks regarding the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630, but it seems that this low-end graphics card will be released very soon, just four days from today. This would mean that, in full recovery of graphics card pricesNVIDIA will launch a new low-end card model that will arrive amid a sea of ​​high-performance cards at reduced prices. This may be a bad move on NVIDIA’s part, but that inevitably had to come at one time or anotherand that in a way comes at a good time, since the affected launch is not a high-end model with higher profit margins.
Geeknetic The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 would be launched on June 28 1
In any case, this information comes from VideoCardzwho have been made with a message related to Colorful that indicates that the stores and Agents should be aware of this upcoming release for cards to go on sale.
The Colorful factory is expected to start shipping the GTX 1630 this weekend or early next week, so that the initial sales of the cards begin on June 28 of this year.

