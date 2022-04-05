The next Tomb Raider title will arrive on the Unreal Engine 5 engine





Crystal Dynamics has announced that has just started development on a new Tomb Raider titlebut as expected at such an extremely early stage of development, the name that the game will have is unknown for now, as well as any type of date to see more about it.

In any case, what is known is that the new Tomb Raider will be designed on Unreal Engine 5, which will allow us to enjoy the latest developments in lighting and texturing that this engine can offer to provide a great experience. This would also mean the end of the Foundation engine, the engine that gave life to past titles such as Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

This is not the only game that will arrive on Unreal Engine 5 by far, joining a list of titles that include, for example, the next title in The Witcher saga, whose information we can read at this link, or Black Myth: Wukong, a title that should be released at some point in 2023.

In any case, this is everything we know in reference to the next installment of the Tomb Raider saga.

Jordi Bercial

