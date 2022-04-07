The next Need for Speed ​​title will hit the public in November this year





According to the latest rumours, it seems that Need for Speed ​​will arrive with a new installment on the market this year, as we can read in WCCFTech, and although it is a rumor, it seems to come from a relatively reliable source in the industry. In principle, the game would arrive in November of this year, so we should start to see some trailer or official announcement from EA.

noteworthy that Criterion Games had to stop the development of this new installment of Need For Speed ​​because more manpower was needed to make Battlefield 2042 came out on time, but considering that Criterion knows a lot about car games, it’s possible that its development was shorter than usual.



Be that as it may, this title will be exclusive to the Next-Gen, so there should be no problems or cuts derived from having to support consoles such as the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, as well as reducing the number of platforms to support in the future, which should provide more robust patches. Criterion hopes to launch, with this new version of Need for Speedthe most expressive and socially connected title in the series to date.

End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.