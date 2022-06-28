The new PlayStation Plus is now available in Spain, which subscription model to choose?

The new playstation plus opens in Spain with three modes: ‘Essential’‘Extra’ Y ‘Premium’. This subscription service offers greater flexibility through three formats with the goal of delivering content across a wide variety of games. Here is a summary of the three levels:

Essential

It includes the same benefits offered by the PlayStation Plus subscription, that is: two downloadable games per month, exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, 100GB of cloud storage for saved games and access to online multiplayer mode. You can access this level as before for €8.99 per month, €24.99 for three months or €59.99 per year.

Extra

Includes all the benefits of the “Essential” tier plus a catalog of up to 400 titles for PS4 and PS5, including blockbusters from PlayStation Studios and third-party developers. Among them: ‘Death Stranding’; ‘God of War’; ‘Mortal Kombat 11’; ‘Return’; ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’; and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.’ This subscription level increases to 13.99 euros per month, 39.99 euros for three months or 99.99 euros per year.

PlayStation Plus – Trailer

Premium

It includes all the advantages of the previous levels and also adds a catalog of classics of up to 340 games, including PS3 titles (streamed); A catalog of classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations, available to stream and download. In addition, you can stream games from PS4, PS5 and PC, as well as have access to trials for a limited time. You can subscribe to the full gaming experience for €16.99 per month, €49.99 for three months or €119.99 per year. In any case, if you keep the current plan you can always change to another plan at any time. To do so, you will only have to pay the difference between the current and the new plan, which will be applied during the remaining time of the subscription.

What happens to my current PlayStation Now plan?

With the launch of the PlayStation Plus service, PlayStation Now will be integrated into the new one and will no longer be available as a stand-alone service. Subscriptions of PlayStation Now users will be upgraded to the PlayStation Plus Premium level at no additional cost until the renewal date of the old service, when the new corresponding rate will be applied. Users of both services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, will migrate to a single service that will correspond to the PlayStation Plus Premium level. In the case of having only PlayStation Plus active, it will remain at the PlayStation Plus Essential level. As usual, with the application of the new subscription policy, the company has presented a launch video with real actors.