The new Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming Stealth arrives with hidden PEG connectors





Gigabyte has announced today -in addition to the motherboards that they will present at Computex 2022- a collaboration with systems integrator Maingearwith whom they have developed the Project Stealth assembly kit that we will find both to assemble ourselves and inside pre-assembled Maingear Stealth kits.

Thanks to this we found Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming Stealtha graphics card designed with the power connectors on the same edge as the PCI Express slot, so that We don’t have to worry about turning the cables around during assembly and spoiling the aesthetics of the equipment.

Also, this card comes accompanied by the AORUS Z690 ELITE STEALTHa motherboard that takes this concept to the extreme to place all relevant connectors at the rear of the motherboard, thus allowing the fewest number of cables to end up at the front of our equipmentand therefore, looking out the side window.

To finish the setthe AORUS C300G STEALTH arrives with a specific design to accommodate these components in the most efficient way possible and maximize the effect, but unfortunately, it is a requirement for compatibility with this motherboard.



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.