Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The new ASUS Zenbook S has standard and convertible versions

By Jai
ASUS has introduced several new equipment today, and among them are two new models of the 13-inch Zenbook S range that will allow us to choose the format that best suits our taste. To do this, we first meet the ASUS ZenBook S 13 Flip OLED, which arrives with a 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass and 100% coverage of the DCI P3 color space.
This team has 12th generation Intel Core processors with LPDDR4 memory at frequencies up to 5200MHz and up to 1TB of solid-state storage that will provide us with a very complete experience. This experience will also be long-lasting thanks to its 67Wh battery, and we will have with three connectors with support for Thunderbolt 4 for the highest possible productivity.
Likewise, there is also a standard format variant of this equipment with the ZenBook S 13 OLED nomenclaturewhich, although it should be quite similar, differs to the point of having an AMD platform, being able to choose between processors AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or Ryzen 5 6600U paired with 8 or 16GB of unspecified RAM and up to 1TB of PCI Express 4.0 SSD storage.
This team counts also with a 67Wh battery and a weight of 1Kg thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis. ASUS declares an autonomy of up to 19 hours with a fast charging system that allows go from 0 to 60% in 49 minutes.

