The mistake that many people make when washing their hair at this time: fungi can come out or cause hair loss

Hair for us women is fundamental. They are the part of our body that allows us to feel beautiful and safe. But they are also one of the most fragile areas, so it is extremely important to take care of them. And for this, it is not enough to resort to creams and products, but it is necessary to pay attention to certain behaviors that we must avoid because they can compromise the health of our hair. And among the attitudes that must be watched is that of washing your hair in a certain way and not beyond a certain time. Let’s find out together why it’s good not to wash your hair at night. We are always told that it is better not to wash your hair too much because, otherwise, you run the risk of damaging it and making it brittle. Experts have come to recommend how many times a week it is advisable to wash your hair, but little is said about the best time to wash it. However, this is also very important. It is usually a choice dictated by certain circumstances, such as lifestyle and daily commitments that very often force us to spend days away from home.

Anxiety hair mask: the simple remedy to rejuvenate our hair between 30 and 50

For this reason, very often we irremediably end up washing our hair at night before going to bed, because it is the only time we have. However, apparently it does not seem to be the most recommended option. Washing your hair at night can actually damage it; not only the hair, but also the scalp. But why this? It does not depend so much on the late hour, but on the drying process. Indeed, it is undeniable that washing your hair late at night equates to a quick and hurried process, because all we want is to go to sleep after a long day at work. However, this can have negative effects on our hair. In fact, if you dry in a hurry, your hair risks breaking. This happens because wet hair is more fragile and, therefore, more exposed to external aggressions, such as mycoses. These are skin fungi that proliferate in humid environments and can cause itching and, therefore, inflammation of the scalp. Finally, with damp hair, knots are also more likely to appear. So if you really don’t have any more time to wash your hair, blow-dry it as much as you need to, then pull it up into a ponytail or braid. This will prevent knots from forming overnight and, at the same time, there will be no risk of hair breaking.