The Mercadona cream that is "mission Impossible" get in your supermarkets



Mercadona He has done it again with his brand Hacendado and has achieved two great sweet successes at the door of the holidays. Now that Christmas is just around the corner, supermarket shelves are starting to fill up with that long-awaited and desired product: nougat. Within the great variety of flavors that we can find, the Valencian supermarket brand has brought out a nougat that, without a doubt, has delighted consumers. It is the hazelnut nougat. A flavor that for many reminds us of the famous kinder Bueno.

LOVERS OF KINDERGARTEN GOOD:

Mercadona has brought out our nougat!! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/W6WQtfoKHR— María Suárez (@mariasp15) October 27, 2021

“Great find”, commented a user in the bird’s social network. But it is not the only thing that has sold out in recent months in Mercadona. Also their hazelnut cream. “It’s almost impossible to get it,” said one social media user.

The Mercadona cloth that has swept sales

Several days ago the controversy reigns social networks and it is that Manzana aannounced all the news of the 2021/2022 season but, among all those that were revealed, there was a cloth of 25 euros. Oddly enough, he is already totally exhausted and, although promises to leave any type of screen like new, the price is quite high. In addition, there are alternatives that Mercadona has been selling for years and that is more than efficient. Within the maelstrom of complaints and success in sales, social networks have wanted to highlight that there is already a cloth that is worth less than one euro and that it is one of the most effective on the market. This product is marketed under the Bosque Verde brand and is called Multipurpose microfiber clothrecommended for clean glasses, mobile phones or computer screens without leaving any damage on the surface. Dust and stains are removed quickly and efficiently and They are sold in individual packages.

The description of the apple cleaning cloth is clearly more complete, making it clear that the official product is much better for devices: “Made of a soft, non-abrasive material, the cleaning cloth leaves the screens of all Apple devices pristine, including those with nano-textured glass.”