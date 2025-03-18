The main skaters of artists in Russia will miss the Russian Call tournament. This huge loss for competition

Mishin / Gallamov this year could dignively evaluate. The tournament of the show program “Russian Call” this Saturday will be held for the third time. The first two starts caused many disputes and disagreements among the fans. Most were addressed to judges and obvious sympathy for certain skaters and topics. Even in such a system there were athletes who still tried to promote their vision and showed some of the most difficult and interesting numbers. Unfortunately, this year they will not perform on the “Russian call” Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Khalamov Due to the injury of a partner. Because of this, the duet has already missed several performances and the Channel One Cup, but it was for the show program that the show program is especially insulting.Alexander Myuskin, Sport24 Mysina/Gallamov in competitive programs do not manifest themselves so often from an artistic point of view. They concentrate more on technology and cleanliness, because of which the productions themselves are very losing. They have interesting provisions, movements and their chips, which do not always work together with the idea. It is amazing that it was Anastasia and Alexander who became the desired guests of all the show. In the demonstration numbers, they began to open completely differently. They are not interested in just beautiful to ride in concert light and make elements. There is always a plot, both partners try on new roles and play them with pleasure. It seems that it was for such skaters that the “Russian challenge” was invented. Evgeny Semenov, Sport24na the first tournament in 2023, Mishina/Galyamov chose an important topic for themselves. Alexander went out in the football uniform “Zenith”, and in a large costume of the ball – Anastasia. As a result, both partners showed football players, and their coach Arthur Minchuk He acted as a judge and goalkeeper. A field appeared on the ice by a projection, and real gates were taken to the arena. A large amount of props and jewelry was a lot of a large amount of props, the production itself was not at all empty. The skaters with balls showed lamentations, steps, performed Todes and difficult support. The result was a finished and diverse number where the topic was disclosed and all the possibilities of the couple were shown. The judges did not appreciate this and put quite low grades, which is why the audience booed them. Alexander Myysyakin, Sport24 in the next year already everyone realized that lyrical productions were more valued, but Mishina/Galyamov decided not to succumb and continued to bend their line. In 2024, they decided to make a common topic that could show Russian culture and music. Many chose images from cult Soviet films, but it was Alexander and Anastasia who again showed the most thoughtful and vivid number. Cicature heroes from the comedy “12 chairs” Leonid Gaidai were surprisingly well on athletes. The greenhouses again involved a lot of props and stylized costumes. In addition to choreography and technical elements, they were able to collect it all in a small theatrical production. In the final, Mishin/Galyamov acted especially boldly and destroyed the already created image, changed clothes and completed the number under the rock version. The audience was again very connected, and even for small remarks of the judges was ready to protect the couple. Alexander Myuskin, Sport24 It will that this year created the perfect conditions for such skaters – an important criterion was a positive mood and the entertainment part of the production. Therefore, the main injustice of the upcoming “Russian call” has already happened – this is the removal of Mishina/Gallamov. It was they who both seasons created the show and invested as much as possible.