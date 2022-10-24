The Madonna song that revolutionized the history of pop and that paid tribute to an emblematic dance of the gay community

>LA NACION>Shows>MusicOctober 24, 202206:00The decade of the 90s has been two months and 29 days on the face of the Earth. Massive Internet is still a fantasy that few imagine and musical trends are brought exclusively and in video clip format by MTV. Recently the novelty exploded with Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Madonna’s Like a Prayer, which unleashed notorious scandals. Now –once again– MTV is about to release a new stimulus bomb from the Queen of Pop that will quickly become a hit: “Vogue”. With this release, Madonna is about to bring voguing out of hiding and crown herself forever and undisputed as an icon of the queer community. When the video for “Vogue” broke before the eyes of half the planet, it left everyone dumbfounded. Suits were now worn by women as well, and lingerie was displayable clothing. And the world ended up being turned upside down. Or rather, surrendered at her feet.In 1978, Madonna arrived in New York with 35 dollars and only one destiny to fulfill: to be a star. By the 1980s she had transgressed pop music and ten years later she was the most famous woman in the world. When it seemed that his fame could not fly any higher, he managed to get a song that pays tribute to a part of the Afro and Latino queer and trans community (whose fullest portrait would later be covered by the documentary Paris is Burning) to be number one in thirty countries and to sell million copies worldwide. Her video clip, loaded with glamorous choreographies but also with non-normative sensuality, was completely transgressive in those years. Irreverence knew and knows how to be Madonna’s personal hallmark. Irreverence knew and knows how to be Madonna’s personal hallmarkIn the almost five minutes of duration of fashiondirector David Fincher immerses himself in a black and white universe inspired by paintings by Tamara de Lempicka, which with enigmatic and elegant characters crosses the screen. After the release of this single, Madonna became a complete symbol: an artist who, from the mainstream, played to show what was happening in the underground and which, at that time, was only possible clandestinely. The video clip works as a tribute to the New York dancers and choreographers José Gutiérrez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza, visible heads of the dance movement that represented an open manifestation of LGBTIQ+ culture and that had impressed the singer so much. In the early 1960s, within of the gay and transsexual community of New York began to popularize voguing, a dance that quickly consolidated within that community. In the midst of a climate of hostility, homophobia and xenophobia, the dance steps gave a certain sense of belonging. All this took place in the balls, where competitions were held that rewarded those who could best tell a story through dance. Its name paid tribute to that of Vogue magazine because they replicated the aesthetics of the movements or gestures that appeared in the famous fashion magazine Ultimately, it was a dance inspired by the poses of the models that appeared inside the magazine but with the intention of satire, comedy and exaggeration. A faithful portrait of this movement is reflected in the Serie Poseby Ryan Murphy.It was Debi Mazar, a friend of Madonna, who introduced the diva to voguing with the intention of giving her more visibility. Madonna, she shared the idea with producer Shep Pettibone and they wrote the song together. For his part, Pettibone was a DJ at the Sound Factory, one of the clubs where these massive balls were held. Originally, the theme was written as the B-side of Keep It Together and released only in the United States. However, when Shep Pettibone played Vogue for record company executives on Sire, they decided to include it on the album I’m Breathless, inspired by the Dick Tracy movie in which Madonna starred alongside Warren Beatty. Madonna mentions many glamorous actors and actresses in her lyrics, including Ginger Rogers, Fred Astaire, Greta Garbo Tracy. After we shot the movie, Warren Beatty asked me if he could write a song to fit my character. I was obsessed with speakeasies and movie stars and stuff like that. The idea for the lyrics came from that request.” Madonna mentions many glamorous actors and actresses in her lyrics, including Ginger Rogers, Fred Astaire, Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich, Joe DiMaggio, Marlon Brando, Gene Kelly and Jean Harlow. The song was Madonna’s biggest international hit. Madonna until then, reaching number 1 of the main charts of the world. In addition, it ranks at number 64 of the best-selling songs of all time and won three MTV Video Music Awards and was a leader in sales in more than 30 countries. Fans of lace insist that more than a song, Vogue was a statement in favor of freedom and inclusion.Meet The Trust Project