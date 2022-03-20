The Lidl product that will allow you to save on heating and that costs less than 12 euros

In recent times, one of the categories that has grown the most in the Lidl product catalog is that of Home furniture. Low cost appliances, furniture or lighting items are triumphing among the supermarket chain’s customers. Its latest addition has become the perfect solution that will help you reduce the price of the gas bill and they are their new thermal opaque blinds. Incorporating this article to the decoration of our home we will ensure that the heat produced by the heating is maintained for a longer time and thus reduce the gas or electricity bill. Lidl’s blackout blinds offer visual and sun protection, and feature a reflective backing with thermal coating. East keeps you warm in winter while protecting you from leaking air by the door hinges. Its assembly is very simple since it is not necessary to drill or screw. It comes with a mounting rail and instructions to quickly attach and you can attach it both on the wall and on the windows of the roof. In addition, it has a side shooter that you can install on the right or on the left. They are available in soft and black and in three different measurements. On the one hand that of 100X150 centimeters, the one of 80X150 and 60X150 centimeters and all have a price of €11.99.