The Lidl prepared dish recommended by dieticians: "They hardly have any sugar"

The items in question are pulled pork and shredded chicken.. Both are frozen items and weigh 550 grams. They are gluten-free products. “Pulled pork has 98% meat and 92% chicken,” highlights dietitian Raquel Orts through her official TikTok account, where she analyzes supermarket products. “They have quite a few ingredients, but the most preservatives. Added sugars, hardly anything. Salt is not very high either, to be a processed and packaged product,” she praises. In fact, the dietitian recommends this type of item as a fridge bottom. “I think they are a good option to turn to from time to time, for whole-grain fajitas,” she has given as an example.

Each box of this product contains approximately three servings.

Pulled pork is an ideal and versatile product, perfect for sandwiches, fajitas, tacos or hamburgers.

Lidl liquidates one of its star cleaning products

The price of one of Lidl’s flagship products is now rock bottom. The German giant has decided to liquidate one of its best-selling items, which now it has a ridiculous price: 14.99 euros.

The item in question is an electric cleaning brush. It is perfect to leave as new bathroom and kitchen faucets, microwaves, pots, pans, etc. It works on batteries and is now sold for only 14.99 euros. The cleaner has various heads to accommodate various surfaces. The brush has an approximate autonomy of 80 minutes and can be used in damp and wet areas. It weighs 480 grams and the packaging includes four AA batteries.

