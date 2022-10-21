The legendary coach was threatened with a gun right during the match. Russian mafia wanted to punish Rzhiga for insults?

Maxim Samartsev There is a version that he was simply confused with a hockey player. On August 31, 2022, exactly 2 years have passed since the former head coach of Spartak, Atlant, SKA, Avangard and the Czech national team, Milos Rzhiga, is no longer with us. The expressive and emotional specialist was first of all remembered for his incredible season at the helm of Atlant Mytishchi, which the Czech managed to sensationally lead to the Gagarin Cup final. But even without this feat, Rzhiga had a reputation as a competent and effective coach, able to work both with top clubs and with average teams. However, Milos entered the history of Russian hockey not only as a strong specialist and motivator, but also as a person who regularly got into interesting and extreme situations. Who else in our hockey has 3 stories at once in which a real gun appears? Vladimir Bezzubov, photo.khl.ruFans who have followed Rzhiga’s career at least a little, remember Miloš’s fiery character very well. He had the divine gift of a motivator, and you can’t refuse him charisma and the ability to start his team. Like any other emotional person, sometimes the coach argued with colleagues or players about non-standard things. As a result, our hero’s biography contains such unusual items as dyeing his hair yellow and green, growing a large beard, and killing a pig. We will dwell on the latter in more detail. “After the victory in Pardubice, I had to kill a pig with my own hands. In Moravia everyone has homemade meat. I told the team: if we win, I will personally slaughter a pig and cook sausage. I had to do it. First, I grabbed the hammer, touched it a little – the piglet escaped and began to run around the yard, knocking everyone down. Then they handed me a gun,” Milos said. Yaroslav Neyelov, photo.khl.ruAnother story with firearms happened during the time Rzhiga worked for Slovan Bratislava, which he led to the championship in the national championship in 2002 and 2005. After one of the championships, the president of Slovakia, who was accompanied by a huge number of personal guards, entered the team’s locker room. The bodyguards reacted very nervously to the festive atmosphere in the winning dressing room and turned pale at the sound of opening bottles of champagne. According to Řiga, due to a sense of lack of control over the situation, the president’s guards constantly grabbed their pistols. And because of the smoke from cigars, at a certain moment they completely lost sight of the main man of Slovakia. Which, in turn, did not feel any danger and was absolutely calm. But there were even more extreme cases in Milos’ busy career. Once, when the coach was working at Khimik, a man with a gun came right to the bench of his team. “It was not a fan, but the head of one of the teams. If I tell you now who it was, then next time a whole mafia will appear. I think hockey people understood what it was all about. Did we see him after that? We ended up in the VIP box together, everything is fine. We have a normal relationship, ”the coach recalled an exotic case. Yuri Kuzmin, photo.khl.ruIt turns out that he was one of the leaders of Chekhov’s Vityaz. It is likely that we can talk about Nikolai Pavlinov, the former owner of a club near Moscow, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2021 for organizing a criminal community. Well, or about one of his subordinates. The truth of this story was confirmed by the long-term assistant of Milos Rzhiga – Andrey Potaichuk. Milos shouted: “Police! Police!” And I was still playing. I sat next to a young hockey player, today a Salavat player. A comrade from the Vityaz flew up to him, grabbed him by the breasts. But I explained that he misunderstood. Confused with Lekha Shkotov, who, passing by the Vityaz shop, either said something or showed it. To be honest, we were afraid to continue. But after the match, Milos was invited to the box and the conflict was settled in a friendly atmosphere, ”Potaychuk shared the details of the unusual story.