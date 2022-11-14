The legendary coach of the USSR Tarasov wrote a suicide note on the way from Canada. Why did he do it?

Maksim SamartsevSoviet hockey players and coaches survived the “five hours of hell.” It is believed that the plane is one of the safest modes of transport in the world. And it’s really true: plane crashes happen very rarely, while, for example, cars get into accidents every day. But this does not negate the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives during the existence of the aviation industry due to the fact that they decided to get from point A to point B by plane. Hockey players were no exception in this regard: each of us remembers at least two high-profile plane crashes with their participation. The first happened on January 5, 1950: in the vicinity of Sverdlovsk, near Koltsovo Airport, a plane crashed with the MVO Air Force team, which was supervised by the son of Joseph Stalin – Vasily . The Li-2 military aircraft, which was on the balance sheet of the club, was supposed to deliver the players to the USSR championship match against Chelyabinsk Dzerzhinets. Due to non-flying weather in Chelyabinsk, the commander of the ship, Ivan Zotov, decided to land the plane at an alternate airfield in Sverdlovsk. But difficult weather conditions did not allow a successful landing, as a result of which the plane collided with the ground and crashed. All passengers and crew died. Another tragedy occurred on September 7, 2011. This date is familiar to every modern fan: it was on this day that the Yak-42 plane, on which the hockey players of Yaroslavl Lokomotiv went to the first match of the championship with Minsk Dynamo, crashed. Just a few seconds after takeoff, the plane hit a radio beacon with its wing and fell on the banks of the Tunoshonka River. 43 people died, only one survived – aviation and radio maintenance engineer Alexander Sizov. Fortunately, we managed to avoid several more air tragedies involving our hockey players. The youth team of the USSR, which almost crashed upon returning home after the MFM in 1975, will not let you lie. Our youth team flew to their native land in a great mood – how can there be a different mood after the Soviet team did not suffer a single defeat and naturally took the gold medals? But at a certain moment, the joy of triumph was replaced by fear and despair: on approaching the borders of the USSR, ball lightning almost hit the plane. Some players saw a discharge in the sky, after which the lights went out in the cabin. For the next 45 minutes, the victors of the World Youth Championship flew in pitch darkness and dreamed of finally being on solid ground. Another terrible incident that could turn into a tragedy happened to the USSR adult team after a tour of Canada. The Soviet team won all matches and flew from Montreal to Moscow on the Il-62, which had a reputation for being a large and reliable aircraft. Nothing foreshadowed trouble: the plane, as usual, taxied to the runway, picked up speed and had already begun to take off, when suddenly a strong bang was heard out of nowhere. “We are starting to take off. Suddenly a roar, everything fell down, the light went out. They barely took off. The plane began to wobble from side to side, luggage rained down from above. We sit in the dark holding our breath. The commander comes out: “Guys, it is not known what happened. We need to fly over the airport, take a picture … “It turned out that the support cylinder at the chassis burst. The pilot was told not to retract the landing gear under any circumstances, because it could jam. Landing is impossible – they circled over the ocean. Five hours of hell. They dumped fuel, there were 40 tons of it on the plane, ”said the legend of the Moscow Dynamo Vitaly Davydov. RIA Novosti The fuel drop was necessary in order to reduce the weight of the aircraft and increase the chances of a successful landing – it was impossible to do this with 40 tons of fuel on board and a damaged landing gear. – “Yes, where to rest, Arkady Ivanovich? If such a colossus collapses, then it doesn’t matter – rest against it, don’t rest against it … ”We look – Tarasov is writing something. They glanced over their shoulders and concluded: “It is a pity that we are dying. So much has not been done yet … ”The administrator Tolya Seglin crawled on all fours into the tail. I thought it was safer there, ”Davydov recalled. The USSR national team was also saved by the fact that only they were on the plane – in total, there were only 47 people on board, including the crew. Otherwise, the landing could have ended tragically. In order to land the board, the pilots needed all their skills: they had to land on one side. And to increase the chances of success, all passengers were put on the side where the chassis suffered the least. “Everyone came out cold, pale. A day later they flew to Moscow. You sit for five hours and don’t know. For the first time I saw how kerosene is drained. If he had not leaked, he would not have been able to land, he would have crashed so hard, one landing gear would not have survived. Was there panic? No, there’s nothing to panic about. What will be, will be. You’re sitting helpless, you can’t do anything, ”Davydov described his feelings. As eyewitnesses said, by the time the plane landed, the entire runway was littered with ambulances and firefighters in case something went wrong. But everything worked out.