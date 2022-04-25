The latest rumors suggest that AM5 would have a chipset made up of chiplets





It seems that AMD will bet everything on chiplets, and it is that according to what we can read in PCGamer, it seems that the company has been working with ASMedia so that the X670 chipset related to the top-of-the-line motherboards of the new platform have a design based on two interconnected chiplets.

AMD was the first company to release a chiplet-based x86 processor, something that came to market with Zen in Threadripper and EPYC processorsas well as Zen 2 for home processors, and has since relied on this design for absolutely all of its processors.



Neverthelesswhat had not yet happened is to find ourselves with a chipset composed of two chiplets, but apparently, this design would not only be a way to unify the design lines, but users would immediately notice the improvementscounting for example with 16 PCI Express 4.0 lines, which are responsible for providing greater PCI Express connectivity, as well as connecting devices such as SATA, USB and Ethernet controllers.

In any case, it seems that AM5, especially next to the x670 chipsetit will be the ideal platform for users who need features that a few years ago were reserved for HEDT platforms, especially with the enormous connectivity that the platform will have according to these rumors.

