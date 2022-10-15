The King of TV. Directors expect a call from Silvio Santos: “You will love it”

If Patricia Abravanel turned up her nose at O ​​Rei da TV even without watching the series, Silvio Santos will have reasons to enjoy seeing part of her life portrayed in fiction. That’s what the team behind the production assures, which debuts on the Star+ platform next Wednesday (10/19).In an exclusive interview with metropolisesdirector Marcus Baldini, and the executive of the production company responsible for the series, Caio Gullane, bet that the owner SBT will not act as his “number 4 daughter” and will give O Rei da TV a chance in the comfort of his mansion in Morumbi, in São Paulo.Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+O Rei da TV, a series that tells the story of one of the greatest presenters of Brazilian television, is scheduled to premiere on October 19. Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+The original production of Star + features José Rubens Chachá, Mariano Mattos Martins and Leona Cavalli…DisclosureAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+e presents an unprecedented look at the intimacy of the Baú Owner Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+One of the curiosities about the production is the humble origins of Senor Abravanel, the real name of the presenterDisclosurePublicity of the partner Metrópoles 2 Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+Before becoming the owner of SBT and building a real empire, Silvio Santos worked as a street vendorDisclosure Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+Coming from a humble family, the son of a Jewish immigrant couple, he became successful thanks to his charismatic and persuasive side. Rei-da-TV-Silvio-Santos-Star+At the age of 20, the presenter began to work as an announcer for Rádio Nacional in São Paulo and still presented the Caravana do Peru Falante in circusesDisclosure0

“Since Silvio has a very high self-esteem, right away, as it’s a series about him, he must already think it’s going to be a success. We work for it. We built a series that those who like Silvio will love and those who may not like Silvio will also like it, because we are telling the story of Brazilian television, the story of a character with its nuances and its contradictions”, says Gullane.

“I hope he [Silvio] call me, because you’ll love the series, you’ll think it’s amazing! Let my phone ring and he’ll say, ‘Congratulations Marcus Baldini, you rocked it! I loved the series!’”, cheers Baldini, who signed the direction of the film Bruna Surfistinha (2011) and other works.

Silvio loses his voice in the first episode

To dramatize the life of a 91-year-old man (he will be 92 in December), the team had to cut a period of his career, precisely when he became “the king of TV”, as the series title says. The story begins with the struggle of the presenter, played by José Rubens Chachá, not to lose his voice, a real case that made headlines in the newspapers in the late 1980s.

“I like Silvio so much that Chachá plays in the series that sometimes, on television, I would look at Silvio on SBT and say: ‘This Silvio is kind of wrong, he’s weird!’ (laughs). The real Silvio started to get a little strange to me as I liked the way Chachá did it”, compares the director, assessing that the differences between Silvio in fiction and in reality are fundamental for the course of the story.

In addition to the owner of SBT, Gullane believes that the production will attract fans and 'haters' of Silvio: "We want all audiences to understand and identify in some way with the series, because it is multi-genre, has several characteristics that will retain the audience".