The Killers: there’s still time to secure tickets to the megashow in DF

There’s still time to secure tickets for The Killers’ unreleased show in Brasília. Tickets for the mega event, scheduled for this Monday (11/14), at Arena BRB, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, cost between R$120 and R$1,560. It is possible to purchase on Eventim’s website and at the company’s physical store at Brasília Shopping or at the Nilson Nelson gym box office. when he performed for 50,000 people at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. It was the first performance of The Killers in the country since 2018, when it was the attraction of Lollapalooza. In addition to reinserting the city into the route of international shows and celebrating the band’s first time in Brasília, the show will be produced by metropolises with the renowned 30E-Thirty Entertainment and has BRB as the official bank of the event.Buy your ticket hereProgrammingBefore Brandon Flowers (vocals and synthesizer), Dave Keuning (guitar and backing vocals), Ronnie Vannucci (drums) and Mark Stoermer (bass and backing vocals) take the stage, the largest ever built in the federal capital, many attractions will enliven spectators at Arena BRB/Mané Garrincha.The Killers Show in São PauloThe Killers Show in São PauloPersonal Archive The Killers show in São PauloBrandon Flowers moved fans with the performanceChris Phelps | @chrisphelpsPublicidade partner Metrópoles 1 The Killers Show in São PauloHits like Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me and Read My Mind made viewers happyChris Phelps | @chrisphelps The Killers concert in São PauloThe Killers haven’t played in Brazil since Lollapalooza 2018Chris Phelps | @chrisphelpsPublicidade do partner Metrópoles 2 The Killers show in São PauloRonnie Vannucci made the fans happy during the showChris Phelps | @chrisphelps The Killers show in São PauloThe Killers made 50 thousand people sing non-stop in São PauloChris Phelps | @chrisphelpsPublicidade partner Metrópoles 3 Setting up the stage for The Killers’ showNow it’s Brasília’s turnHugo Barreto/Metrópoles Ninth day of setting up the stage for The KillersShow show will have an unprecedented structure in BrasíliaHugo Barreto/MetrópolesPublicity by partner Metrópoles 4 Eighth day of setting up the stage for the show by The KillersMetrópoles MusicHugo Barreto/Metrópoles0Opening the night of shows, at 6 p.m, five friends from Curitiba, Bernardo Pasquali (vocals), Bernardo Hey (keyboards), Gabriel Mendes (drums), Gustavo Karam (bass) and Rafael Dunajski (guitar) who conquered Brazil with the hit Acorda Pedrinho. The band Jovem Dionísio promises to make the audience jump from the first minutes. 19h15 it’s the turn of the group formed in Brasília, which marked generations of rockers with the unusual mix of Zenilton’s double meaning forró with the visceral punk rock of the Ramones: the Raimundos. Digão, Canisso, Marquim and Caio won’t let the crowd stop jumping singing hits like Mulher de Fases, Puteiro in João Pessoa and Eu Quero Ver o Oco, in addition to several hits from the quartet’s hardcore forró. 20h30, the band led by Dinho Ouro Preto, with Fê Lemos, Flávio Lemos and Yves Passarell, brings to the night the show of the Capital Inicial 4.0 tour, which celebrates 40 years of career of the group from Brasilia. On set, they present some of the songs that have been hits in these four decades and form the album released in August of this year. The list includes the lyrics of Fogo, Veraneio Vascaína, Natasha and À Sua Maneira. sound on the main stage. Besides them, DJs Gabi and Cleitin will receive the public at the entrance of the stadium. 22h30, the most awaited of the night will enter the scene, the iconic indie band The Killers, which promises to perform with great hits, such as Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me, Human and When You Were Young. In the intervals between the bands, the public will still be able to enjoy the sound of the lineup of DJs from Festa Play.Among the options available to watch Metrópoles Music are:Superior Chair

– Half price: R$ 120

– Integer: BRL 240Lower Chair

– Half price: R$ 320

– Integer: BRL 640Track

– Half price: R$ 280

– Integer: BRL 560VIP lane

– Half price: R$ 440

– Integer: BRL 880Hospitality

– Half price: R$ 400

– Integer: BRL 800Single cabin

– Half price: R$ 780

Metrópoles MusicWith its entry into the entertainment business, Metrópoles Music will bring great national and international shows from the world of music to the federal capital. The objective is to promote entertainment and, thus, provide joy and moments of fun for the population.