The Killers Show: Ticket sales to the public begin at 10am today (3/10)

Starting at 10 am this Monday (10/3), sales of The Killers' unprecedented show in Brasília will be open to the general public. Tickets start at R$120 and can be paid in up to 10 installments on your credit card without interest. Tickets are available on Eventim's website, at the ticket office at Nilson Nelson gymnasium, at Eventim's physical store, at Brasília Shopping, and at entrequadra 102/103 north (facing Eixinho).Buy your ticket here.Capital Inicial and Raimundos will represent the generation of Brasília in the 1980s and 1990s. Jovem Dionísio's musicians arrive with the hit Acorda Pedrinho, which dominated Spotify's most played list for weeks. The DJs of the Play! they will play the best of rock in the intervals of the shows and promise even more energy. In addition to reinserting the city in the route of international shows and celebrating the band's first time in Brasília, the show will be produced by Metrópoles with 30E-Thirty Entertainment. BRB is the official bank of the event.The Killers will perform in Brasilia on November 14. Brandon Flowes during The Killers concert in Toronto, Canada. Currently on tour, the band has been sharing clicks from the shows on their Instagram page. Even after 20 years of its creation, The Killers remains one of the references of indie rock. Tickets for the event start at R$120. Grupo não toca no Brasil desde 2018. The Killers will perform in Brasília on November 14th. Jovem Dionísio arrives with the superhit Acorda, Pedrinho. Digão, dos Raimundos. Dinho Ouro Preto. Among the options available to watch The Killers are:TOP CHAIR:

– HALF PRICE R$ 120

– WHOLE BRL 240 LOWER CHAIR:

– HALF PRICE R$ 320

– FULL R$ 640 TRACK:

– HALF PRICE R$ 280

– FULL BRL 560VIP TRACK:

– HALF PRICE R$ 440

– WHOLE R$ 880The Killers promises a super performance with great hits, like hits such as Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me, Human and When You Were Young. The structure of the show will have the biggest stage ever built in the Federal District, in addition to a lighting, LED and sound scheme never experienced by fans. cities. The latest single from the Las Vegas band, Boy, released about a month ago, has already surpassed the 1 million mark on YouTube. The indie artists’ passage through Brazil will also feature a show in São Paulo, the band will headline the GPWeek Festival, at Allianz Parque, on November 12th.Metrópoles MusicWith its entry into the entertainment business, the Music Metropolis will bring to the federal capital great national and international shows from the world of music. The initiative aims to promote entertainment and, thus, provide joy and moments of fun for the population. In an unprecedented initiative, the Music Metropolis will change the Arena BRB stage configuration. The idea is to enhance the audience’s experience. In general, the stage for the shows that take place in the stadium is positioned next to one of the goals on the soccer field. In this case, the distance between the artist and the audience can reach 170 meters. Music Metropolis will adopt a new configuration: the stage will be mounted on the side of the arena, which will reduce the distance between musicians and fans by three times.The Killers

