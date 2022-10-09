The Killers set fire to arena in Cleveland before landing in DF

Just over a month before arriving in Brasília, the band The Killers set fire to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio (USA). With a setlist that brought together the group’s greatest hits, Brandon Flowers sang and excited the audience, filling the arena. Proof of the show’s success are videos posted by fans of The Killers, who were at the Wolstein Center to honor the band. With lots of light, colors and fun, the audience screamed and sang along with Brandon Flowers, the group’s lead singer.Look:

⁦@thekillers⁩ “Mr. Brightside” Live in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/YDeJNPEJCF— BP in Pepper Pike (@BPOhio2015) October 8, 2022

The Killers”Somebody Told Me” Live in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/VTqwccUXf5— BP in Pepper Pike (@BPOhio2015) October 8, 2022

What a show! @TheKillers #Cleveland #ThisIsCLE pic.twitter.com/FqzMnD9oCG— Brian Musick (@BrianMusick) October 8, 2022

The performance featured the songs When You Were Young, Jenny, Smile, Human, Spaceman, Somebody Told Me, Boy and other hits. Brasília residents will be able to attend The Killers’ concert on November 14th. Buy your ticket for the show in Brasília here. Tickets are on sale since last Monday (3/10). In addition to the variety of prices, another good news for those who don’t want to miss out on this mega performance is that, with the presentation of a functional document (badge or professional card), federal and district civil servants and employees pay half-price.

Unprecedented showThe Killers megashow in Brasília, promoted by Music Metropolis, will feature a structure never seen before in Brasília. The Killers promises a super performance with great hits. The show's structure will have the biggest stage ever built in the Federal District, in addition to a lighting, LED and sound scheme never experienced by fans. Music Metropolis prepared a big party to receive the show of The Killers in Brasília. Before the American band performs, the public will be able to enjoy the opening attractions, such as the concerts by the band Jovem Dionísio, author of the hit Acorda Pedrinho; Raimundos; and Initial Capital. In addition to these performances, the traditional Play! will rock the breaks between shows. There will be seven hours of show. Don't miss out on this party! The megashow presented by Music Metropolis will take place at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.

See prices:TOP CHAIR:

HALF PRICE R$ 120

FULL R$ 240 TRACK:

HALF PRICE R$ 280

WHOLE BRL 560 LOWER CHAIR:

HALF PRICE R$ 320

WHOLE BRL 640VIP TRACK:

HALF PRICE R$ 440

WHOLE BRL 880HOSPITALITY:

HALF PRICE R$ 400

WHOLE BRL 800The Killers

On November 14th (Monday), at Arena BRB Mané Garricha. Sales to the general public begin this Monday (3/10). Tickets start at R$120 and can be paid in 10 interest-free installments. Sales on the Eventim website (www.eventim.com.br), at the ticket office at Ginásio Nilson Nelson, at the Eventim store, at Brasília Shopping, and at entrequadra 102/103 north (facing Eixinho).