The Killers perform in Detroit and do a heartwarming cover of My Girl

A few weeks before arriving in Brasília for a show that promises to shake the federal capital, the band The Killers took the stage at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan (USA), this Saturday (8/10) and performed an emotional cover of song My Girl, in honor of the Motown Records producer. Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the group, and guitarist Ted Sablay delivered their version of the soundtrack of the movie My First Love, being cheered by the audience that watched the show in Detroit.Look:In a show defined by local critics as “the band’s biggest show in town”, The Killers managed to fill the space with a setlist inspired by 1990s British New Wave and American arena rock.

“We’ve been coming to Detroit probably since 2003. From bars to clubs to theaters. Here we are in this beautiful arena. It’s crazy that you all grew up with us,” Brandon Flowers said during the event.

According to music critic Gary Graff of the local newspaper The Oakland Press, Saturday’s performance was “a mark of how far the Killers have come since that first Detroit basement bar show.”

The Killers in Brasília Fans of good music will be able to attend The Killers concert in Brasília on November 14th. Buy your ticket for the show in Brasília here. Tickets are on sale since last Monday (3/10). In addition to the variety of prices, another good news for those who don’t want to miss this mega performance is that, with the presentation of a functional document (badge or professional card), federal and district civil servants and employees pay half-price. Killers in Brasília, promoted by Music Metropolis, will feature a structure never seen before in Brasília. The Killers promises superperformance with great hits. The show’s structure will have the biggest stage ever built in the Federal District, in addition to a lighting, LED and sound scheme never experienced by fans. Music Metropolis prepared a big party to receive the international show. Before the American band performs, the public will be able to enjoy the opening attractions, such as the concerts by the band Jovem Dionísio, author of the hit Acorda Pedrinho; Raimundos; and Initial Capital. In addition to these performances, the traditional Play! will rock the breaks between shows. There will be seven hours of show. Don’t miss out on this party! The megashow presented by Music Metropolis will take place at Arena BRB Mané Garrincha.See prices:TOP CHAIR:

HALF PRICE R$ 120

FULL R$ 240 TRACK:

HALF PRICE R$ 280

WHOLE BRL 560 LOWER CHAIR:

HALF PRICE R$ 320

WHOLE BRL 640VIP TRACK:

HALF PRICE R$ 440

WHOLE BRL 880HOSPITALITY:

HALF PRICE R$ 400

WHOLE BRL 800The Killers

On November 14th (Monday), at Arena BRB Mané Garricha. Sales to the general public begin this Monday (3/10). Tickets start at R$120 and can be paid in 10 interest-free installments.