The Killers is confirmed at the GPWeek festival in São Paulo: see date

In addition to Rock in Rio, the 2022 music festival schedule will also bring several international attractions to Brazilian soil. Among them, The Killers, who have not played in Brazil since Lollapalooza in 2018. The American rock band is one of the headliners of the GPWeek music festival, scheduled for the eve of the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix (GP), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on November 12. Formed in 2001, in Las Vegas, USA, by Brandon Flowers (vocals and synthesizer), Dave Keuning (guitar and backing vocals), Ronnie Vannucci (drums) and Mark Stoermer (bass and backing vocals), The Killers is considered one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. the tracks from Pressure Machine, the group's seventh album, released just over a year ago. The single Boy, released last Friday (2/9) should also be on the lineup. In addition to The Killers, GPWeek also confirmed the "rap rock" duo Twenty One Pilots, the indie-electro band Hot Chip and the gauchos. from Fresno as the main attractions of the event. Tickets for GPWeek are already on sale on the event's website and range from R$170 (a half, upper chair) to R$1990 (the entire one, in the area in front of the stage).

GPWeek
November 12, at 3 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – White Water, São Paulo. Tickets on the event's website for values ​​ranging from R$ 170 to R$ 1990. Classification: 15 years. From 05 years to 14 years only accompanied by parents or legal guardians. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed to enter the event.