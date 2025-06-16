The Kabaeva star finally showed why she was inaccessible to other Russian gymnasts. Light in Sirius

The impressive gap of Borisova after the first day of the all -around. In Sirius, the second stage of the Cup of the strongest in rhythmic gymnastics started. This series was invented a few years ago, but now the rules have changed a lot. Each performance of athletes affects the final offset, and the intrigue remains until the finals. This time the composition gathered truly powerful, but not everyone could prove themselves from the best side on the first day.Karina Kireeva It was considered one of the applicants for the polythery medals. Unfortunately, it will be very difficult for her to get into the top, because after the first two types she flew away as much as 21st place. All because of the performance with the hoop-at the very beginning of the exercise, the gymnast made a loss at the site. Karina realized that he would not have time to pick up the item, so she took a spare. After that, all the elements rained down, nervousness was visible. By the next exit, Kireev tried to forget about this mistake and began the ball very confidently. But there, at the very end, she almost tore off. The ball unsuccessfully landed on the chest, because of which Karina had to get out of his balance in order not to lose the subject and not fall. A giant lag behind the medal positions – from 52.25 points it will be difficult to compete.Denis Gladkov, Sport24 Everly began the second stage Milena Shotheuskayawhich occupies an intermediate 3rd place. It seems that the new rules are specially created for her – she is very artistic and emotional in her performances. Unfortunately, in the first half of the season this could not be shown – there were mistakes that threw it back. Milena went well both exercises, the beginning is very speedy, all the elements are clear and accurate. It can be seen that in the second half there was not enough strength, so she saved some fishing. Nevertheless, gross errors were avoided. Puppy scored 57.55 points. Denis Gladkov, SPORT24NU 2nd place, young Ulyana Janus From Omsk, but this does not surprise anyone. This season, the gymnast acts very stably, shows the most complex branded elements, but cannot lead because of age-the former juniors will definitely not be highly appreciated for artistry. Two weeks ago, she competed in her homeland and was mistaken, but gathered to the Cup of the strongest. Both in the ball and in the hoop there were no rude mistakes, only at the risks of Ulyana adjusted to the object, slightly changed the situation to prevent losses. For two exercises, Janus scored 58.35 points. Denis Gladkov, Sport24 Wings the first day leads Maria Borisova. She thoroughly prepared for the home tournament, passed both species without gross mistakes. And this huge rare season. Usually she had to catch up with everyone at the expense of maces and ribbons. In a hoop, she already feels confident, he was not much changed since the beginning of the season. For the first time, Maria coped with the new exercise with the ball. She recently updated the production, and the gymnast could not pass it cleanly. This time she succeeded in everything – both in her mood and by elements. In her arena, Borisova did not nervous, made both types at high speed and scored 61.70 points. Denis Gladkov, Sport24 Mary will be incredibly difficult to overtake. So far, in Russia, only this athlete receives for 30 in one exercise, so she gains as much errors as much as the rest for pure performances. Obviously, Borisova is comfortable to perform at the academy Alina KabaevaThere is no serious excitement. The real struggle will be only for silver and bronze. II stage of the Cup of the strongest. The results of the all-around (after 2 species): Maria Borisova-61.70ulyana Janus-58.35 miles of the puppy-57.55anastasia Vlasenko-56.40Vladislav Nikolayenko-56.36.